South African actor Thapelo Mokoena got into the festive mood by sharing a dreamy selfie on X (Twitter)

The ladies gushed over the actor's handsomeness while the men complimented him and his acting skills

The actor always trends when he posts selfies of himself on social media, and his fans never miss an opportunity to praise him

Thapelo Mokoena got into the Christmas mood with a dreamy selfie. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The festive season is upon us, and Mzansi celebrities have a lot to celebrate. South African actor Thapelo Mokoena recently posted a selfie that left many people drooling.

Actor Thapelo Mokoena shares selfies

Just recently, on X (Twitter), the actor posted two selfies dressed in casual wear. Thapelo Mokoena added the Christmas tree emoji and champagne glasses, alluding to being in a celebratory mode.

The Fatal Seduction actor has always been known for being a good-looking man. This time, even the men praised his handsome looks.

Peeps showed love to Thapelo Mokoena

The award-winning actor turned 42 years old on 21 October 2024. Mzansi was in awe over how good he looked while being in his 40s. This is how some of his fans reacted to his latest selfies.

@nitta_buhle joked:

"My ancestors said I need you."

@Beemagqwanti stated:

"All I want for Christmas is you!!!!"

@BoYLungstar gushed:

"Eeey Sir. Season 2 of Fatal Seduction. You did as expected to the character of Justice."

@RAPDOUG said:

"Like fine wine, my G. We need to make one killer one soon."

@RaeRsa17 shared:

“Thapelo, Thapelo from the big screen, not bad for a small town boy” salute to that!"

whiteskvn._01 praised:

"I would love to meet you one day!🥺You're such an icon."

@stah_buthelezi said:

"To be honest, I have loved you since I was in grade 7. Even now you are still fine."

@skumbiixoxo said:

"This man has been fine his whole life."

Thapelo Mokoena and Nomzamo Mbatha have dinner

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomzamo Mbatha and Thapelo Mokoena had a memorable event with Stella Artois.

The two celebrated media personalities were among the celebrities as they celebrated South Africa's rich heritage through food, music, and networking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News