Nomzamo Mbatha recently hosted an event with Stella Artois alongside fellow thespian, Thapelo Mokoena.

Nomzamo Mbatha returned to host Stella Artois' Let's Do Dinner event alongside Thapelo Mokoena.

Held at Sandton's 92 Rivonia, the event paid homage to South African culture and the power of human connection, celebrating Mzansi's rich culture of food, music, poetry and creativity - honouring the moments "worth more."

Themed "If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?," the event also hosted Lasizwe, Donovan Goliath and Nadia Nakai, among others.

Stella Artois' Marketing Manager, Estee Burger, said the night truly lived up to their expectations:

“This was an evening of connection, creativity, and culture that left everyone feeling inspired and uplifted. From the captivating entertainment to the shared experience of breaking bread together, we saw the power of human connection come to life.

"At Stella Artois, we’re inspired by the people and culture of South Africa, embodying the values of togetherness, creativity, and community - all things truly worth more."

Mzansi admires Nomzamo Mbatha

Netizens couldn't get enough of Nomzamo's star power and her stunning look for the event:

South African singer, Simz Ngema, said:

"You look so beautiful, sis."

hziyanda fawned over Nomzamo:

"What a star you are, making SA proud every day. Love to see it!"

pulz_sit was speechless:

"I have no words anymore."

nonhlanhladubazane23 praised Nomzamo:

"Oh, Zamo, you are such an inspiration. A real hardworking queen."

ms_ibest was stunned:

"You are incredible!'

giftyafrica added:

"Your star is shining bright."

Nomzamo Mbatha bags award

In more Nomzamo Mbatha updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress' win at the 2024 Septimius Awards.

She was recognised in the Best African Actress category for her role as Queen Nandi on Shaka iLembe.

