The South African Amapiano star Young Stunna made headlines on social media recently

A video of the Adiwele hitmaker performing live on stage went viral on social media

Many netizens compared the Amapiano artist with Chris Brown's performance

The Amapiano vocalist and performer Young Stunna recently failed to impress again with his live performance.

Just a week after Chris Brown pulled a historic two-day concert at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, an online user @NalaThokozane posted a video of Young Stunna's recent live performance and compared it to Breezy's SA performance.

The netizens also mentioned how underwhelming the performance was and that Mzansi artists never learn a thing or two from international artists.

The video was captioned:

"After seeing Chris Brown's world-class performance, it's hard to pay for anything less. I have nothing against Young Stunna, but what is this?!!!"

Netizens debate over Young Stunna's performance

Shortly after the clip was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@archidelly38 commented:

"Hahahahaha, don't compare otherwise, you will never enjoy any local artist again."

@amdeerugz responded:

"You're an example of those that sit on the high table and forget your poor hustling friends. Good for you."

@mightbesteez replied:

"After Breezy you are stuck with us both Steezy."

@Sosofanta said:

"You're absolutely right...They learnt nothing."

@KganyaShop94321 wrote:

"Stop comparing our own with a person we don’t know. Please respect your own."

@SbusisoLFC tweeted:

"He’s better than Leemckrazy."

@MzuraVanie commented:

"The voice he uses when he's performing is so annoying."

Oskido and Zakes Bantwini advise Amapiano star Young Stunna

In a previous report from Briefly News, A video of Oskido and Zakes Bantwini giving Young Stunna his flowers has been making rounds on social media. The two successful musicians lauded Young Stuna, with Zakes Bantwini even saying he is a fan.

They also offered him some priceless advice during a recent appearance. Some people gave hilarious reactions to the video, including Black Coffee, who laughed, sparking a debate.

