Amapiano singing sensation Young Stunna performed his hit song Imithandazo in Malawi recently

A video snippet from the performance went viral online, and it sparked a conversation about Stunna's stage presence

Social media users were impressed by Young Stunna's managing to cheer the crowd, prompting them to sing along

Young Stunna impressed many people online with his energetic performance of his hit song Imithandazo.

Young Stunna moves Malawians with sizzling performance

The Amapiano singer Young Stunna is really going far with his craft. The singer has performed in numerous international cities and thriving.

@MDNnewss shared a video of his performance where he sang his hit song Imithandazo in Malawi at a recent show. In the viral video, Stunna is seen rocking the crowd, who is receptive and singing along to the hit Amapiano song by Kabza De Small.

Mzansi raves about Young Stunna

Young Stunna has always managed to spark a conversation online. He recently received some negative reactions after a snippet of his new song was shared. People felt as though he lacked versatility, which might hurt him along the line.

This time, social media users were impressed by Young Stunna managing to cheer the crowd and get the same energy back from them.

@The_A_Wagon

"Wow, no language bearer."

@MRSPORTIF

"South Africa to the world."

@DlaminiDukani

"It's good to see Malawians visited by JZ."

@juicystory_xciv

"Doing what he always does."

@__ThapeloM

"I thought at Malawi they don't listen to Piano."

@BigNkie

"He delivered."

@Ngangolwandle7

"The boy better be cooking; it’s July now, and December is around the corner."

@msomi_aphile

"This guy need to take care of his voice in a long run he is going to get hurt."

Source: Briefly News