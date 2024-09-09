Amapiano star Young Stunna gave an energetic performance at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day concert recently

Video clips of the star performing his hit songs, including Adiwele , have gone viral, garnering praise as well as criticism

South African social media users were annoyed by the growling, saying he should sing in his normal voice

Young Stunna's performance at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day garnered mixed reactions. Image:@youngstunnarsa

Amapiano singer Young Stunna performed at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day concert, which was held at the Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria. The singer performed his hit songs, including his smash hit Adiwele.

While some fans praised Young Stunna for always giving his performances his all, others harshly criticized him, saying his growls are very annoying.

The conversation was stirred by Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela, who said:

"Hai hai hai. Young Stunna. He is a talented King, but this growl is...Use your normal voice. And perform … this was way too amateurish for a star of his calibre."

Mzansi reacts to Young Stunna's video

Social media users were irritated by the growling, with people saying he should sing in his normal voice.

Here are some of the mixed responses:

@Sakhi_Sack shared:

"Heard the same thing when I was watching the Kabza and Redbull concert, but when everyone was praising him, I thought, I was wrong."

@BlxckSwiss_ said:

"I think you’re the problem, Phil."

@sandile shared:

"It's a bit hard singing and dancing at the same time. They run out of air quickly, especially if they don't do running exercises or smoke. It would help to exercise so that he can maintain adequate breathing at a high heart bit rate."

@PovertykillerB said:

"Finally, someone is saying it! Yo Phil, I don’t know why he doesn’t use his normal voice. His performances are annoying."

@TheRealTiisetso argued:

"Lol, argh, Phil, it's not that deep. It's not like he's a vocalist."

@Kagiesure shared:

"I am glad it doesn’t just irritate me only… Ababa sing in your voice, or does this nonsense hide the fact that he can’t sing? But it irks me."

