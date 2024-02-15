Young Stunna posted another photo with his girlfriend and netizens doubt he was ready for the response he got

The Adiwele hitmaker and his lady have had social media buzzing over their relationship, but their new pic just left everyone confused

Mzansi threw shade at the lovers, saying they look like a same-sex couple

Young Stunna and his girlfriend are being dragged over their latest selfie. Images: Young stunna

Young Stunna and his girlfriend are catching some smoke over their latest selfie. The couple has been showing off their sweet relationship, but they're unfortunately not immune to being dragged online.

Young Stunna and girlfriend post selfie

Since soft-launching his relationship not so long ago, Young Stunna seems to be comfortable showing off the lady in his life.

The Imithandazo hitmaker last took his woman on a vacation that had social media buzzing.

They returned with a sweet selfie on what appears to have been taken a night out.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the couple's photo, where Young Stunna poses behind his lady dripped in chains while she casually flaunts her cleavage in a blue corset top:

Mzansi weighs in on Young Stunna's relationship

Netizens didn't hold back their critique of Young Stunna's relationship, where some continue to question the singer's sexuality and his looks, claiming he has female features:

skumbiixoxo said:

"Every time I see this gent with a new girl, my heart aches."

jokes_kidding dragged Stunna's girl:

"Is she trying to trap flies with those lashes?"

Sphe____ asked:

"Which one is the girl here?"

Messi_national wrote:

"They look like sisters."

mafiswarn was confused:

"Which one is the girlfriend?"

krugersville posted:

"This man changes them like a pair of underwear."

"Thebeloved25212 claimed:

"There were some rumours flying around that Stunna was into men. I guess those were lies, or perhaps he is a twin plug."

DJ Shimza dragged over his relationships

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to netizens' bombshell discovery about DJ Shimza's romantic life.

Social media users uncovered the DJ's current and past relationships, where it turned out that he had not one but two long-term relationships - yoh!

mphokeo said:

"Lol, the internet does not forget. Maisopo is happily married now."

