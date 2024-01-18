Young Stunna and his girlfriend are living their best lives on their baecation

The couple gave Mzansi a look inside their romantic adventure, which included a safari drive and quad-biking

Netizens gushed over the couple's cute getaway, while others critiqued some of the couple's activities

Netizens weighed in on Young Stunna and his girlfriend’s romantic baecation. Images: Young stunna

Source: Facebook

Young Stunna and his gorgeous lady are out and about on a romantic baecation, and we're here for it! The lovely couple is resetting from the festive rush and took a trip to a secluded area for some downtime and fun adventures, and had some social media users green with envy.

Young Stunna and girlfriend show off vacation

Our boy Young Stunna and his girlfriend have no Januworry blues and are living their best lives on vacation. After the fantastic couple of years he has had, it was only fitting that Stunna unwind and reset before he goes back to making hits and touching hearts with his tunes again.

In a nostalgic Instagram video, the Adiwele hitmaker gave us a look into his romantic getaway filled with fun adventures and loads of fresh air:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I was tired; body, mind, and spirit are rested. I will try again to be humble, love, respect, give gratitude, and be happy properly. I will try again to touch your hearts until we all heal. God is with us."

Mzansi reacts to Young Stunna's vacation

Netizens gushed over Young Stunna and his girlfriend's sweet getaway:

Rene_Bogoshi admired Young Stunna:

"This broer just seems so wholesome, like he makes good music and just enjoys life. That’s it."

Woolf__sa gushed:

"Mjolo looks so nice."

SuzanSithole2 wrote:

"They look peaceful, love it for him!"

Meanwhile, not only did netizens continue to question Stunna's sexuality, but they were also puzzled as to why the couple did an ancestral ritual (ukuphahla) together while still boyfriend and girlfriend:

35hunnid4acoat was stunned:

"Burning incense and candles at an Airbnb with your boyfriend/girlfriend is extremely crazy."

PercyZwane_ repremanded:

"Guys, please stop doing these rituals for ancestors you don't even know! Fam, you're not even married to the guy. My goodness!

Deee___ wrote:

"Imagine breaking up when y'all were speaking to the ancestors together as boyfriend and girlfriend."

Crowd shows love to Young Stunna

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a touching video of a crowd singing Young Stunna's verse on Imithandazo word-for-word at an event.

The singer shared the clip, saying it was an emotional moment for him, also thanking his supporters for carrying him through his musical journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News