The London-based SA singer Toya Delazy recently introduced a new genre called Afro Rave

A video of the star performing a song from that new genre was shared on social media by the controversial Musa Khawula

Many netizens were stunned by how Toya Delazy looked in the video that went viral on social media

The South African-born singer Toya Delazy has again made headlines on social media.

The granddaughter of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi always has netizens talking about her whenever she trends on social media. Recently, the star introduced a new genre she created called Afro Rave.

Toya Delazy has been sharing her new music under this new genre. Earlier, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the singer introducing Afro Rave to her fans and followers on his Twitter (X) page.

The clip was captioned:

"Toya Delazy introduces a new music genre called Afro Rave."

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Toya's video

After the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@bozzie_t said:

"Alternatively she can check herself in at Weskoppies."

@RefilweSeboko questioned:

"On a serious note, what happened to Toya?"

@KaroroMitchelle wrote:

"I can't believe that drummer's face is so serious seeing all that's happening in front of him... I will be on floor trying to catch my breathe....Hai ngeke."

@mnm_meya responded:

"Someone call Mr Moloto please."

@zanele_matome replied:

"I'm with Toya on this one...this is a good strategic play. Yes, she won't win with the SA market. Europe & basically Rave market will lap it up. If she keeps a clean image & focuses on her new niche, she will coin it big...I, for one, don't know of any Afro Rave artist in the world!"

Toya Delazy opens up about alcohol addiction

In another article, Briefly News reported that late IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter, Toya Delazy, shared her heartfelt story of alcohol abuse on social media.

It's been eight years since Toya Delazy moved to the UK, and the star decided to share her story just after her grandfather Mangosuthu passed away. The star shared her story on Instagram, detailing how she used the bottle to escape her real-life problems.

Source: Briefly News