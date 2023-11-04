South African actor Thapelo Mokoena recently shared highlights from his career, including his role in the Netflix series Blood & Water and his dream of working with American actor Denzel Washington

He also mentioned three defining moments in his career: his role in Fatal Seduction , his performance in the CBS series Shaka , and a standout scene in Season 4 of Blood & Water

Additionally, Mokoena expressed the deep connection he feels with his family, particularly his wife, and the unique experience of delivering his second son with a midwife's assistance

Thapelo Mokoena recently opened up about his career, making it on the international scene and some of his life's highlights. The star who has been filming the Netflix hit series Blood & Water said fans should look forward to his exceptional scenes.

Thapelo Mokoena talks about who he looks up to

Every great actor has another great actor who he draws inspiration from. For South African actor and Volvo ambassador Thapelo Mokoena, it's American star Denzel Washington. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the Fatal Seduction star said being in a project with Washington is his biggest dream. He said:

“(That experience) would seal my yearning to go as big as I can … to stand out in my career."

Thapelo Mokoena's defining career moments

The Wild at Heart actor has an extensive portfolio of both local and international productions, but there are three that hold a special place in his heart.

According to the actor, the first standout moment is his role in the Netflix original series Fatal Seduction, where Leonard's discovery of the truth about the case left a lasting impact.

The second memorable highlight is his performance in the CBS series Shaka, which he eagerly hopes will be released soon and which they believe contains "ground-breaking moments" for his career.

Lastly, the third exceptional moment is a scene in Season 4 of Blood & Water, described as "a stand-out, exciting moment." Watching the Fatal Seduction scene, the actor recognized their personal growth as a performer, while their experience with the Shaka production unveiled significant career-defining moments.

The final pointer shaping him professionally was breaking into the international film industry. In 2019 he visited the Madam Secretary set in New York and the reassuring welcome he received demonstrated he was “at home and in the right place” in his life.

Thapelo Mokoena the family man

The actor believes marrying his beautiful wife Lesego Tshepang is the most rewarding thing he has done. Thapelo also opened up about his family life, revealing that he delivered his second son himself.

"I delivered my second son myself alongside the midwife. She asked the doula to step out of the room as we had already been through this process in the same room and she felt I was the perfect person to assist in bringing that little man to this earth.

"That was the most amazing experience and biggest connection I have ever felt to a human being, namely my wife. That was when I knew, no matter what, we would always be one."

