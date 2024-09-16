Pearl Thusi celebrated her daughter Thando Mokoena's 17th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing sweet throwback pictures and videos

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to celebrate her eldest daughter Thando Mokoena's trip around the sun. The doting mom penned a lengthy, heartwarming post and shared cute pictures and videos.

Pearl Thusi celebrated her daughter's birthday with a sweet post. Image: @pearlthusi and @thando_mokoena

Pearl Thusi celebrates daughter Thando's birthday

South African media personality Pearl Thusi recently celebrated her teenage daughter Thando's special day. The star poured her heart out in a special message dedicated to her baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram page, Pearl Thusi shared sweet throwback pictures and videos of her lookalike daughter and wrote a lengthy caption. The proud mother could not believe how big Thando had grown. Part of her post read:

"Guys, I'm a mother of a 17-year-old. I must be in a simulated dream because how is she so perfect? As I day by day, I will grapple with letting go of the little girl you once were, it day BT day gets easier as I see you blossom into a confident, Self-aware, loving, ambitious young woman... I love more and more. You are more than what I could have wished for. uThando lwami... I love you, baby girl."

Pearl Thusi's fans celebrate Thando's birthday

The actress' followers and colleagues, including Nandi Madida and Lerato Mvelase, shared heartwarming birthday messages for Thando Mokoena.

@nandi_madida commented:

"Time flies ❤️. Happy birthday beautiful 🥹🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️"

@lerato_mvelase said:

"Happy birthday to your princess 🎊🎉🎉🎂🥳🥳🥳🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

@thabsie_sa commented:

"🥺🥺🥺 Congratulations on raising such a confident, intelligent angel! Well done friend 🤍"

@thaborametsi wrote:

"Happy birthday @thando__mokoena!! I can't believe you growing so quickly. Sending love to you and your incredible mother."

@ophadiletgofhamodimo wrote:

"Ncxaaaaaaw...pretty, resilient and smart just like her Moms❤️"

Pearl Thusi pledges to support struggling mother

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi proved once again that she can have a heart of gold. The actress contacted a mother who took to X to share her struggles with paying for her son's school fees.

South African actress-turned-DJ Pearl Thusi has lent a helping hand to a struggling mother. X user Siviwe Matroos shared that she had to bear the brunt of telling her sons that they would be dropping out of school due to her inability to afford the fees anymore.

