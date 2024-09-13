A woman decided to romantically surprise her Zulu man with a room full of petals and candles

The gentleman hilariously reacted to the surprise, laughing and saying the candles were a hazard

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the guy's reaction funny

A Zulu man had a funny reaction to his woman's romantic surprise. Images: @pisopang0213/ TikTok, @Kypros/ Getty Images

A video of a Zulu man hilariously reacting to a romantic gesture by his girlfriend has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @pisopang0213, the lady is in a bedroom that she beautifully decorated with red petals and candles. Her man entered the room and was visibly surprised.

But in him being surprised, he hilariously made a funny statement, saying the candles are a hazard. He then asked if the woman made all of that for him to which she responded with a yes. The man was happy but he was just being a typical funny Zulu man.

"POV: Dating is no child's play."

Zulu man hilariously reacts to romantic girlfriend

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 600k likes, with many online users finding the gentleman's reaction hilariously funny.

@Gogo Nguboziyanyathela laughed:

"That's how you know they appreciate 😩😂😂😂."

@Sandra Nomcebo Nkosi said:

"Mara he's happy, he knows he's loved. 😂🥰."

@𝙻𝙸𝚃𝙷𝙰💗 expressed:

"Aah🥺 he doesn’t know how to react. He is happy🥰🥰."

@malondy ndabenhle🥰😍🤩 wrote:

"No DNA needed umzulu looo 🥰."

@Precious M commented:

"Always think of doing this but my man is such a neat freak he will start cleaning the petals before we even start to eat the strawberries 😵‍💫 zulu men ke sana 🤣🤣🤣."

@Pally♡Omontle shared:

"No , I want me a Zulu man🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Noluthando ❤️ said:

"It's the way he claps go me😂😂🥰."

Zulu man adorably serenades a random girl

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Zulu man who randomly serenaded a girl.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @siyamdumisa01, the young lady is seen standing on the side of the road, presumably waiting for her transport when the Zulu gent approached her. The guy was carrying a spear and shield. He was also carrying a feather dust - not clear what it represents. He continued to dance next to the young lady, showing her admiration.

