“Dating a Zulu Guy Is No Child’s Play”: Man Hilariously Reacts to Romantic Girlfriend
- A woman decided to romantically surprise her Zulu man with a room full of petals and candles
- The gentleman hilariously reacted to the surprise, laughing and saying the candles were a hazard
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the guy's reaction funny
A video of a Zulu man hilariously reacting to a romantic gesture by his girlfriend has made rounds on social media.
In a TikTok clip uploaded by @pisopang0213, the lady is in a bedroom that she beautifully decorated with red petals and candles. Her man entered the room and was visibly surprised.
But in him being surprised, he hilariously made a funny statement, saying the candles are a hazard. He then asked if the woman made all of that for him to which she responded with a yes. The man was happy but he was just being a typical funny Zulu man.
"POV: Dating is no child's play."
Zulu man hilariously reacts to romantic girlfriend
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
Netizens laugh at the video
The video gained over 600k likes, with many online users finding the gentleman's reaction hilariously funny.
@Gogo Nguboziyanyathela laughed:
"That's how you know they appreciate 😩😂😂😂."
@Sandra Nomcebo Nkosi said:
"Mara he's happy, he knows he's loved. 😂🥰."
@𝙻𝙸𝚃𝙷𝙰💗 expressed:
"Aah🥺 he doesn’t know how to react. He is happy🥰🥰."
@malondy ndabenhle🥰😍🤩 wrote:
"No DNA needed umzulu looo 🥰."
@Precious M commented:
"Always think of doing this but my man is such a neat freak he will start cleaning the petals before we even start to eat the strawberries 😵💫 zulu men ke sana 🤣🤣🤣."
@Pally♡Omontle shared:
"No , I want me a Zulu man🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."
@Noluthando ❤️ said:
"It's the way he claps go me😂😂🥰."
