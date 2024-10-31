A Limpopo couple showed each other love while busy doing groceries for their household

The man was carrying their baby on the back and pushing the trolley while being playful with his woman

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how they want that kind of love to locate them

A duo captured hearts with their public love. Images: @Tim Robberts/ Getty Images, @21mr12refiloe/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A video of a couple showing each other affection while they are shopping has made rounds on social media,

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @21mr12refiloe, the duo can be seen at a grocery store. However, what captured people's attention was how they publicly displayed their love for each other.

The man was carrying their baby on the back and pushing the trolley while the woman was walking freely, shopping for their household groceries without any worry of a baby or trolley. They were being cute and playful.

Limpopo couple displays public affection

See the TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the adorable duo

The video gained over 460k views, with many online users expressing their love for the duo. See the comments below:

@nkele said:

"We still have good loving men in this world."

@Jingleberry manifested:

"May this kind of love locate me oooo 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@Menace expressed:

"My man would carry our last born in a abar then push our first born in a stroller while I walk freely around that mall and he loves being a dad.."

@Phochana Khomotso loved:

"Love this😂🥰🥰."

@Malumfoodie was envious:

"Can this love locate me 🥰🥰🥰."

@zandie said:

"It's those saying it's bare minimum lol this is standard!!! a family man is up there anyday I don't care ! so affectionate and present love it !!!"

Gogo and mkhulu adorably show love in public

In another story, Briefly News reported about an elderly couple who showed each other love in public.

In the clip uploaded by @mahlezondo18, the elderly man and woman are in the street. It is a cold day and it is not clear what they were doing there. However, the woman was tired. She had a folded chair with her, which she fixed so that she could sit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News