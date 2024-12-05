“Healthy Communication”: SA Adores Kid Tired of Washing Dishes Writing a Letter

A woman on TikTok shared a picture of her young child's letter to her concerning the dishes

The child expressed frustration about the amount of times they needed to wash dishes during the day

Social media users adored the little one's honesty and shared the excuses their children made concerning chores

Helping around the house is important for everyone living there, as it fosters responsibility and teamwork. Recently, a mother shared her child's adorable letter expressing frustration about the endless cycle of washing dishes, capturing the humour and struggle of everyday chores.

A letter of comical complaint

Using the handle @lahdee0, a local woman uploaded a picture of her child's letter addressed to her about the laborious kitchen task.

The letter read:

"Dear Mom. Mom, I know that washing dishes is good, but I can't wash them two times. Today, I washed dishes and they are saying I must wash them again tomorrow. That is not fair."

Good luck to the little one, as the end-of-year school holidays are about to commence, which means spending more time at the sink washing dishes!

Unfortunately, not all kids can get off that easily by writing a letter to express their dissatisfaction about helping to clean the house. Briefly News once reported about a child who had to do chores on her birthday!

Nevertheless, the mother seemingly accepted the letter but humorously wondered if the children could return to school.

Take a look at the picture of the letter below:

A child shared via a letter why they were tired of doing the dishes. Image: @lahdee0

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers relate to child's letter

Thousands of people on the app headed to the comment section to share their children's excuses when it was time to help around the house and loved the little person's honesty with their parents.

@eulitite shared with the internet:

"I asked mine to wash them, and she said it was short notice. I should have told her earlier."

@aunty.o4 wrote with a laugh:

"Healthy communication."

@mpumi27_03 comically shared their experience with their child:

"My daughter washed spoons and cups and left plates and pots. I asked her why, and she said her hands were tired."

@minenhleramokgona, who could relate to the little one, commented:

"I remember writing letters to my mom, too."

@tshima_kim told the online community:

"We soldier on as parents. I keep these little notes as memoirs. As long as they eat every three hours, dishes will be washed more than twice. Demand and supply."

@brilliant_tau1 laughed and said:

"One thing I love about this generation is that they have freedom of speech and know their worth."

