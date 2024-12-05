One woman showcased how her folks had her working already around the house after her return

The video sparked a massive conversation online among people who could relate to the hun's story

Netizens reacted as they flocked to the comments section, sharing their own experiences

The school holidays are upon us, and many students have returned home to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

A lady was put to work after returning home for the holidays. Image: @itumeleng.m19

But for some, going back is not always enjoyable, and this was just the case for this young babe.

Young lady put to work back home

@itumeleng.m19 expressed to her viewers how she just got back from res and how her old folks are already putting her to work. From 6 am, she has to get up to start her house chores.

The young lady hilariously complained about having to sweep the whole yard, and she went on to show it off. Many people could relate to the woman's struggles as they flooded her comments section, sharing their own experiences.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @itumeleng.m19 simply said the following:

"Why re kwala skolo mar."

The video quickly went viral on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the footage below:

SA reacts to woman TikTok video

The online community flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Tjontjobina said:

"Now I understand why mvelo wants to go back to res maybe if we indeed start walking we would arrive by the time it's Feb."

Annie shared:

"If I swept like that I swear no body is going to step on my artwork. Not even the person that made me go through this."

Butterfly _aurora expressed:

"Yho I arrived last week Friday the next day I spring cleaned the house alone I'm cooking everyday and clean it's like that house is mine, let's go back to res guys."

Lesego wrote:

"Lmao my brother is painting the pavement."

Radebe commented:

"I thought my situation was worse kanti zkhala kanjee."

