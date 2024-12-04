One father in South Africa is already having enough of his kids, and the holidays have not begun yet

He took to social media to show off how he was trying to survive, and the video gained massive traction

The online community could relate, and many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

The school holidays are gearing up in full swing, and many parents are not quite ready for them.

This gent already had enough, as he took to social media to show it off.

SA dad ready for kids to return to school

Social media user @officialsibanyoni shared a lighthearted video where he showcased how his children were having the time of their lives chilling with their father at what appears to be their home.

As the clip continued, the little girl approached her dad for a hug and kiss. However, he seemed overwhelmed by their presence at home, sipping his booze while looking stressed. The footage quickly went viral, leaving many viewers floored.

The official school holidays begin on 13 December 2024 for public and 11 December for private schools.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Parents can relate to the dad's feelings

The lighthearted video amused many people; some could relate to the man's clip as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

StacyG cracked a joke, saying:

"You still have twenty-something days le bona."

User said:

"Technically, they are not closed yet. The official closing date is 13 December."

User added:

"Shem, you even look traumatized."

Rearabetswe wrote:

"That time, it’s only the 3rd of December."

ReRe expressed:

"Everything is definitely spinning around!"

Khehlakazi Hayley shared:

"Unfortunately, the official closing date is the 13th, so a long walk to freedom is far."

Xhanti commented:

"Suspects are having the time of their lives with dad at that time."

