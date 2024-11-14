Students Film Sneaking Booze into Res in Hilarious Video, Mzansi Reacts: "So Much Effort"
- One gent showed off how they sneaked alcohol into their student accommodation in a video making rounds online
- The clip captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the video as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts
A group of students were spotted creatively sneaking booze into their res, and the footage left peeps with mixed reactions.
Students filmed sneaking booze into res
This group of men entertained Mzansi with their shenanigans, displayed in a clip making rounds online.
Social media user @0mthawariri posted a hilarious video on TikTok showing a group of young people in student accommodation. One of the gents unveiled how sneaky they were by bringing a bottle of alcohol into their residence.
It was a whole lot of drama as they unpacked their mischief for the world to see. The man took each item from the blue plastic bag one by one until he got to the bread. He then opened the bread and placed all the loaves on the floor, revealing the booze. The bread was cut in the middle, which was used to cover up the alcohol.
@0mthawariri's footage captured the attention of many, generating over 621k views within a day of its publication.
Take a look at the video below:
SA reacts to students sneaking booze into res
Mzansi netizens responded to the video as they headed to the comments section to share their opinions.
Vuyiseka Langeni wrote:
"So much effort."
User said:
"Just pour in a 2lts liquid fruit, then it becomes juice, and saves yourself the stress. That bread you will need it after drinking."
Yo_boi_bujwa expressed:
"All that drama for oFirst Watch!"
Your majesty shared:
"The hunger that will come with that drink mmaweee."
Ntokazi Emhlophe commented:
"The bread was a sacrifice."
Tebza Butterz added:
"Ama student guys. First Watch is premium for them."
Student shows how she pours booze into water bottle
Briefly News previously reported a student astonished many people on the internet after she unveiled her little secret as to how she pours alcohol into her water bottle before class.
A video posted by @ezzyplata on TikTok shows a young lady opening a bottle of Black Crown liquor. As the clip progresses, she goes on to pour the alcohol into her pink and blue see-through bottle. Taking to the video platform, the young lady said.
