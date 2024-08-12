A group of undefeated students found a creative and hilarious way to sneak alcohol past res security

One of the naughty youngsters used their long hair to hide the alcohol they brought

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Mpumalanga students hilariously went past res security with alcohol. Images: @luluthoxhanti3/ TikTok, @Hinterhaus Productions



A video of students being naughty in Mpumalanga has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @luluthoxhanti3, the students are presumably walking from groove or a liquor store. They bought alcohol. However, they stay at a res where alcohol is not permitted.

The naughty scholars came up with a plan. One of them had long hair and was wearing a tight top. They placed the two bottles of booze on their back and used the long her to hide them. They successfully made it through the res security and had a lit night - lol.

Students find creative way to sneak alcohol into res

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the creative students

The video raked over 600k views, with many online users laughing at the situation and commending their creativity.

@Plug ye Braids 🔌 stanned:

"President General amongst the nation we salute you 😭."

@Whitey🃏 was entertained:

"Every day I come on TikTok and find a new way to hide alcohol 😂."

@sibu N was in disbelief:

"Bethuna!?😭😭😭😭🔥"

@Chulumanco Oliphant wrote:

"Y’all are getting creative 😭😭👏."

@Prince Major expressed:

"The security guard also have Tik Tock account, I'm just saying🤣🤣🤣."

@… shared:

"Ok but how did you think of this."

@NSIZWA commented:

"Students Will Always Find A Way 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@mojo said:

"If this IQ level is used during exams, you can become a rocket scientist 😅."

@Carter joked:

"I'm the security guard now I know 😀😀😀."

