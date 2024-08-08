This mom's attempt at a nice grand gesture for her daughter ended up as an epic fail

The comparison of the before and after is not only horrendous but a hilarious mess as well

Mzansi was in stitches over the epic fail, but appreciated the effort from the mom and applauded her for trying

This mom tried to wash her daughter's wig before her birthday, but it was an epic fail. Image: @jabulilesibanyoni21/TikTok.

A mom tried to make a nice gesture for her daughter by washing her wig days before her birthday, but she left it looking scary and a hot mess.

A video posted by @jabulilesibanyoni21 has gone viral on social media. It shows the unfortunate aftermath of her mother’s attempt to wash her wig.

Hilarious before and after of the wig

@jabulilesibanyoni21 revealed a stark before-and-after comparison of the wig, revealing how it went from sleek and styled to a tangled mess just days before her birthday.

Comments under the video couldn't help but troll the mother, while others apologised on her behalf:

The video sparked a wave of reactions

Mzansi was in stitches looking at the wig's epic failure's after-effects. Others were confused about what products she used to wash it.

Mobby humorously remarked:

"Ngingamenzan nge schathulo😂😂😂😂😂🤭🤭🤭🤭" [What I would do to her with a shoe.]

🎀Omphile🎀 added:

"Ngingamenzani 😭😂just jokes." [The things I would do to her]

ZANELE.T. expressed some sympathy for the well-meaning mom, writing:

"Wuuuu kodwa ibethi uyanceda shame 🙏 ngyam qolisela bandla 🥺" [She was trying to help shame, I apologise on her behalf]

Gang Gang🦄🦄 couldn't hold back their disbelief:

"Angeke😭😭😭😭😭😭💔🙆🏾‍♀️" [Never]

MARAYA❤️ chimed in with a mix of humour and empathy, saying:

"💀Nunuza did you dirty 💔😂"

Meanwhile, pale_su❤️ offered a practical tip:

"Try using some fabric softener and water, the solution will help to detangle the hair."

Nomthii_95 speculated on the cause, suggesting:

"She might have used hot water 🤣🤣"

The reactions continued, with ❤️Lejoy😍💜 humorously vowing to take action:

"No I am coming tomorrow re tlo mo shapa😂😂😂😂😂why?"

Lady Leighbow wondered aloud:

"Did she put it in a washing machine 😭😭"

Meanwhile, Thuli couldn't decide whether to laugh or cry at the mishap, commenting:

"😂😂😂 Don't whether to cry or laugh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣......wasigila umamzo."

Dibuseng Mosuoe shared a personal experience,

"Mine was like this a night before my daughter's graduation."

