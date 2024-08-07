Heartbroken Mom Pays Tribute to Late Daughter by Posting Her Ad, SA Touched by Her Passing
- A heartbroken mom shared a touching memory of her late daughter, Princess Lwandle
- She shared an ad from Mr Price that Princess Lwandle did, sparking an outpouring of support and heartfelt messages from South Africans
- Many even shared their grief from losing their babies
This mom shared a touching and emotional memory of her late daughter, Princess Lwandle, by posting a picture of her daughter's Mr Price advertisement.
The post, accompanied by the caption "It would be a lie if we said we didn’t enjoy life," to Beyoncé's "Heaven Couldn't Wait for You," touched many.
See the ad on Instagram below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Mzansi, in their feelings
The video has sparked an outpouring of support and heartfelt messages from netizens:
PearlGama encapsulated the collective sorrow, commenting:
"Oh Baby Lwandle!🥹💔💔"
Another user, Ashler🦋, expressed:
"We miss you Lwandle 🕊️🤍"
The tribute has also drawn messages of empathy and shared grief from others who have faced similar losses.
Demishay Shaney Holy shared her own painful experience, writing:
"The hardest thing to go through ever, my 14-month-old passed on the 14th of June 😭 I don't know how I am coping, but I am😭 you will be okay momma❤️🙏"
The touching post has seen a wave of condolences and emotional support.
Simthandileqokoqa_🧸🏳️🌈 commented:
"Can’t imagine what you’re going through, mommy, but be strong 🥺❤️"
Meanwhile, Mimz simply noted:
"Such a sweetheart 🥰"
Lebo poignantly expressed:
"Inthando wakho nkosi ibuhlungu😭😭😭😭😭"
Meanwhile, G added:
"🥺🥺 love & light mama."
ItsOnkgopotseM perhaps put it most profoundly, quoting:
"The tiny coffins are the heaviest to carry 🤍🕊."
Sharing cherished memories
@Chefqueenpam shared multiple memories of her beloved memories of her beloved daughter on social media.
3-Year-old dies in Eastern Cape pit latrine incident, calls for justice as investigation underway
Briefly News reported that an investigation has been launched after a toddler died from his injuries when he fell into a pit toilet in East London, Eastern Cape.
The teacher had heard screams coming from inside the latrine when she immediately called for help to rescue the little boy.
The family wants answers regarding the circumstances surrounding their child's death while under the care of the creche.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Reitumetse Makwea (Editor) Reitumetse Makwea is a Current Affairs journalist at Briefly News. She has a National diploma, Advanced diploma and Post-graduate diploma in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. She first worked as a student journalist and freelancer for Caxton's Record Noweto and later joined The Citizen News, where she worked for a little over 3 years covering politics, environmental news, business, education, and health. Reitumetse joined Briefly News in 2024. Email: reitumetse.makwea@briefly.co.za