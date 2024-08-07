A heartbroken mom shared a touching memory of her late daughter, Princess Lwandle

She shared an ad from Mr Price that Princess Lwandle did, sparking an outpouring of support and heartfelt messages from South Africans

Many even shared their grief from losing their babies

This mom honoured her daughter with memories from har Mr Price ad to the things they loved doing together. Images: @princess_lwandle.

Source: Instagram

This mom shared a touching and emotional memory of her late daughter, Princess Lwandle, by posting a picture of her daughter's Mr Price advertisement.

The post, accompanied by the caption "It would be a lie if we said we didn’t enjoy life," to Beyoncé's "Heaven Couldn't Wait for You," touched many.

See the ad on Instagram below:

Mzansi, in their feelings

The video has sparked an outpouring of support and heartfelt messages from netizens:

PearlGama encapsulated the collective sorrow, commenting:

"Oh Baby Lwandle!🥹💔💔"

Another user, Ashler🦋, expressed:

"We miss you Lwandle 🕊️🤍"

The tribute has also drawn messages of empathy and shared grief from others who have faced similar losses.

Demishay Shaney Holy shared her own painful experience, writing:

"The hardest thing to go through ever, my 14-month-old passed on the 14th of June 😭 I don't know how I am coping, but I am😭 you will be okay momma❤️🙏"

The touching post has seen a wave of condolences and emotional support.

Simthandileqokoqa_🧸🏳️‍🌈 commented:

"Can’t imagine what you’re going through, mommy, but be strong 🥺❤️"

Meanwhile, Mimz simply noted:

"Such a sweetheart 🥰"

Lebo poignantly expressed:

"Inthando wakho nkosi ibuhlungu😭😭😭😭😭"

Meanwhile, G added:

"🥺🥺 love & light mama."

ItsOnkgopotseM perhaps put it most profoundly, quoting:

"The tiny coffins are the heaviest to carry 🤍🕊."

Sharing cherished memories

@Chefqueenpam shared multiple memories of her beloved memories of her beloved daughter on social media.

