Kgaogelo Makgoba shared a heartwarming video of her surprising her parents with a car she bought for herself

The emotional moment resonated widely on social media, inspiring many to share their dreams and aspirations

Comments poured in, with users congratulating Kgaogelo and expressing their wishes to make their parents proud

Kgaogelo Makgoba’s video of revealing her new car to her excited parents has gone viral, receiving widespread praise and emotional responses from social media users. Images: @mmetja02.

This hun shared a video of a special moment that has touched the hearts of many. The video showed Kgaogelo Makgoba, known on social media as @mmetja02, driving home to surprise her parents.

They were excited to see the car she bought herself, and their reaction was priceless.

As Kgaogelo arrived at her family home, she was greeted with ululation, hugs, and joyous celebration.

Her parents' pride and happiness were palpable, and the emotional moment quickly resonated with viewers across social media.

Her family weren’t the only ones celebrating her win

The video received widespread love and heartfelt comments, with many people sharing their dreams and aspirations.

@mmetja02's clip inspired more girlies to follow their dreams and try to make their parents proud:

mologadilightning commented:

"This is beautiful ❤️ I swear I won't die in peace if I haven't done this🙏."

Nangamso deeply wished:

"I wish my mother was still alive andenzele nje I drama emnandi xa ndingena eyadini ekhaya." [I wish my mom was alive to do the same for me when I get home.]

dr nicky🌈 reminisced:

"That song I played every day the day I bought my baby 🚗"

Benni Ntsoane shared their joy:

"I love this 🥰 Congratulations. I enjoy driving my uncle's car, the same as yours 🥰 I believe it's also on my bucket list."

Kholo210037 simply said:

"Congratulations Kgaogelo🥳❤️❤️"

Ndivhuwo felt deeply moved:

”Ok why am I crying 😭 congratulations dear ❤️🥺"

Setjhaba_original celebrated:

"🔥🙏❤️ love seeing other people winning. Modimo ke stara 💯 congratulations 🎉⚘️"

Precious The royalty ❤️😍👑 shared a personal setback:

”Congratulations my love ♥️🎊🌹 you deserve it ♥️ Wanted this to be me this year December but my company is closing 😭"

Kabo added a hopeful note:

"That little gift will one day be big."

Source: Briefly News