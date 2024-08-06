A loving and vibrant mother decided to play a game with her adorable bundle of joy

The duo in matching outfits played the infamous rock, paper, scissors game and added spice to it

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing love for the mother-and-daughter relationship

A mom and her daughter shared their fun with the internet. Images: @dipalesamiranda/ TikTok, @dipalesamiranda/ Instagram

A loving mother took to her TikTok account and uploaded an adorable video of her and her daughter playing a game.

In the clip she uploaded, @dipalesamiranda, is in the comfort of her home with her daughter. They are playing a rock scissor game. However, they play it in a fun way.

The duo wearing matching fits had a KFC roll and chips. Whoever loses the rock, paper, scissors has to run to the other side of the room and back while the other enjoys the benefits of eating the food. The mom was obviously winning here but the little one was adorably enjoying the game.

Adorable mom and daughter play a fun game

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

TikTokkers adore the duo

The video raked over 10 million views, with many online users loving the mother-and-daughter relationship.

@GALAXY BABY 💎 loved:

"Best video ever. please continue making videos with her."

@Pontshohatso Mokotjo expressed:

"Can we buy our cocomelon dinner guys wow 🥰….because she’s amazing my GOD 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

@Lutendo👍🏾 wrote:

"Bathong cocomelon is just happy she’s participating 😍🤣🤣."

@Melody❤️ commented:

"The joy of mother and daughter I will experience this in Jesus name 🙏❤️🥰."

@Tandy_R shared:

"This just warmed my heart🥰🥰🥰cocomelon won🥳🥳🥳."

@Mpizozo558 commented:

"Cheers to us who watched this over and over and over🥰🥰."

@Olwakhe said:

"😂😂😂🥰🥰My worry is, these ones want to play nonstop, Will she agree to stop playing when the game is over or mommy is tired 🥱 😂😂."

