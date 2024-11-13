A video of women went viral on social media, leaving many people in awe of their adorable friendship

The stunner flexed how they got married weeks apart from each other, and the clip gained massive traction

Netizens loved the content as they headed to the post to gush over the ladies, and some expressed their thoughts

Two besties were serving friendship goals after they flexed their big day in a video making rounds online, leaving many in awe.

Best friends showed off how they got married weeks apart in a TikTok video. Image: @aviwekomsana

Source: TikTok

Best friends get married weeks apart

TikTok user @aviwekomsana gave viewers a glimpse into her life. The babe revealed to her followers that she and her best friend got married two weeks apart.

@aviwekomsana went on to showcase how gorgeous her friend looked on her special day while standing beside her as a bridesmaid. As the video continued, @aviwekomsana unveiled how stunning she looked on her wedding day while her friend slayed it as a bridesmaid.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip warmed the hearts of many people on the internet, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 377k views within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA gushes over the friendship goals

The online community was in awe of the two as they flooded the comments section with compliments, and some shared their thoughts.

Lulama_jama raved over the women, saying:

"You are each other's something blue."

Alizwa Sikhafungana said:

"Love this! Wishing you both happy, healthy marriages."

Zoe Nxumalo was in awe:

"Who’s chopping onions?"

Zoe Mtila wrote:

"The fact that you survived it means you are true friends. Ningcinane."

Hernameissego commented:

"This is so beautiful."

Nomzethwana cracked a joke, adding:

"Just looked at my friends and sighed."

2 besties flex on TikTok with the same cars

Briefly News previously reported that Two friends served friendship goals after they bought the same type of car just a week apart.

@namhlablack took to her TkTok account to show off the flex. In the clip, she can be seen parking the Nissan Magnite before her friend comes and parks next to her. Briefly News did some research on the car. It costs just over R230 000.

Source: Briefly News