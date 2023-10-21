A little boy impressed South Africans by washing a rubbish bin like a pro and earning money from doing so

The adorable hard worker was recorded in action and he even followed safety rules by wearing gloves

Some viewers were shocked the kiddo only charged 50c for his efforts and they mentioned he deserved more

A boy showed the internet how to clean their rubbish bins like a pro and, believe it or not, he even made some money off it.

The adorable businessman got caught on camera grinding hard for his money.

TikTok user @pulejoji4 posted the kid on his account and the video amassed 512,000 views. Parents one platform loved that the child already understands the value of hard work.

Chores teach children responsibilty

According to Child and Adolescent Specialists, engaging in household tasks can boost children's self-esteem, foster a sense of responsibility, and enhance their ability to cope with frustration, challenges, and delayed rewards.

Developing these abilities can pave the way for improved achievements in academics, careers, and interpersonal connections.

Many netizens couldn't believe their eyes when they found out the kiddo was only asking for 50 cents for his cleaning service. They jokingly said he was being exploited. Some viewers urged the parents to teach him negotiating skills.

@maps0905 commented

"The fact that he's even wearing a glove, he deserves R10."

@_userr787 posted:

"I would give him 100 rand shame, my siblings would never pick up a broom."

@tqla_my_nou_tqla_my_gou wrote:

"I will tell you this. he started his hustle very young watch him, he is going places."

@iamsaskia777 added:

"Just lessons, let him learn. Teach him that 50 cents is too little, teach him to negotiate. He have my respect."

@digitalrewards mentioned:

"Little man learnt a painful lesson that most people only learn after age 18. He will be many steps ahead. "

@Mazorish noted:

"You must be proud,other kids would never. You are raising a man."

@beth2befree shared:

"My kid can't even wash her own dishes."

@ther100man commented:

"I’ve got R100 for him."

