School holidays 2024 in South Africa: An essential guide

The South African school calendar is determined by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) at the national level. Between extracurriculars, exam periods and school holidays, there are plenty of important dates to add to your diaries. This article provides all the details regarding the school holidays 2024 in South Africa.

A teacher and students sat together at a table. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The South African school calendar lists all the dates related to the commencement and end of a term, as well as various holidays and school days. Students and teachers plan their upcoming months per the calendar's requirements and be assured of making the best of it. What dates are the school holidays in SA?

School Holidays 2024 in South Africa

South Africa has two different school calendars; for the government schools, which breaks the year into four terms, and for the private institutions, which breaks the year into three or four terms. Within these terms, there are shorter breaks, usually a week or two in length, along with longer holidays and public holidays. Tabulated below is a list of school holidays in 2024 as per the South Africa School Calendar.

Date Holiday 1 January 2024 New Year’s Day 21 March 2024 Human Rights Day 29 March 2024 Good Friday 1 April 2024 Family Day 27 April 2024 Freedom Day 1 May 2024 Workers’ Day 16 June 2024 Youth Day 17 June 2024 Public Holiday 9 August 2024 National Women’s Day 24 September 2024 Heritage Day 16 December 2024 Day of Reconciliation 25 December 2024 Christmas Day 26 December 2024 Day of Goodwill

Note: Privately-run international schools in South Africa may have slightly different holiday dates from state schools. Many IEB institutions follow the public school calendar, while other IEB schools follow an association calendar.

Student looking at her teacher. Photo: pexels.com, @pavel-danilyuk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the school terms for 2024? The 2024 school year commenced on 17 January 2024 in term 1 and will conclude on 11 December 2024 during term 4. Keeping those dates in mind, here are the term dates for all schools in 2024:

First term – 46 (48) days

Opening date 17 January Closing date 20 March Number of public holidays 0 Number of days 46 (48) Actual number of school days 46 (48) Number of weeks 10

Every year, schools in South Africa have a special plan called a "school calendar." This plan shows when holidays happen and when important school activities occur. In 2024, South African schools are preparing for another year of learning sessions and holidays.

Second Term – 52 (53) days

Opening date 3 April Closing date 14 June Number of public holidays 1 Number of days 52 Actual number of school days 53 Number of weeks 11

Families in South Africa often utilise school holidays to gather and celebrate events such as Christmas, embark on family vacations, enjoy day outings, or organise engaging activities for children.

Third Term – (48 days)

Opening date 9 July Closing date 20 September Number of public holidays 1 Number of days 52 The actual number of school days 53 Number of weeks 11

The 2024 South African school calendar aims to offer a year packed with academic activities designed to provide learners with enhanced learning opportunities. Holidays should help learners to relieve themselves of the pressure they experience in class. It will help them return to class feeling fresh and eager to learn more.

Fourth Term – 52 (54) days

Opening date 1 October Closing date 13 December Number of public holidays 0 Number of days 52 (54) Actual number of school days 52 (54) Number of weeks 11

2024 School Calendar: IEB Schools

Students raising hands in the classroom. pexels.com, @rdne (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When considering the school calendar for IEB institutions, it is crucial to understand that there is no standard set of dates or calendars applicable to all independent schools in South Africa. While some IEB schools align with the public school calendar, others adhere to an association-specific calendar.

Some IEB schools adhere to unique calendars. The ISASA Calendar Committee for the Central Region (covering Gauteng, Free State, Northwest, and Northern Cape) releases a Central Region Calendar as a reference for member schools in the area. While ISASA member schools are not obligated to adopt this calendar, most typically do.

What is the longest school holiday in South Africa?

The longest school holiday in South Africa occurs during the December/January period. Students enjoy a five to six-week break during this time.

How many school terms will there be in 2024?

There are four school terms in 2024 for South African public schools. Most private schools also use the four-term calendar, while others use a three-term calendar.

How many days of school holidays will there be in 2024?

The Department of Basic Education decreased the number of holidays for the year, providing just 25 days off. This is opposed to previous years, which saw learners getting 32 days off in 2023 and 33 days in 2022.

The Department of Basic Education determines the dates of government school terms and school holidays in South Africa. There are four terms in a school year, with a holiday in between terms. Above is a list of school holidays for 2024 in South Africa to help you plan vacations or any necessary arrangements.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Top media universities in South Africa

Briefly.co.za compiled a list of the top 10 media universities in South Africa. If you have been contemplating venturing into media and wish to obtain the required academic qualification for the field, this list of universities gives you the head start you need.

Media universities in South Africa offer courses in traditional and modern mass media. The standard courses offered include the legal ramifications of communication and journalism ethics.

Source: Briefly News