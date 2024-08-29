A young Zulu gentleman took to the streets to charm an adorable lady the olden way

The guy danced next to the hun with a spear and shield, showing his admiration for her existence

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the man's act and feeling envious

A Zulu gent adorably serenaded a young lady. Images: @siyamdumisa01

Source: TikTok

A young Zulu man decided to take back in the days or rather go a cultural way of admiring a girl.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @siyamdumisa01, the young lady is seen standing on the side of the road, presumably waiting for her transport when the Zulu gent approached her.

The guy was carrying a spear and shield. He was also carrying a feather dust - not clear what it represents. He continued to dance next to the young lady, showing her admiration. The hun couldn't help but be charmed by the man's charming unique ways.

Zulu gent charms stranger

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTok ladies taken away by the Zulu man's charms

The video gained over 21k likes, with many online users loving the video and feeling envious.

@ncobsi.matyeni loved:

"Zulu men are the hill i’m definitely dying on. 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹."

@AtangL🎀 was charmed:

"I need God to bless me with a Zulu man🥺😍😂."

@Miss Conf Conf felt envious:

"🧚I am not going to stop searching till I get me a Zulu man."

@Tandy❤️ expressed:

"Zulu man or nothing sana yhu😩🥰."

@Mimi💜 wrote:

"Then he'll still comes with Mseleku."

@Esam commented:

"I need to experience this atleast once in my life."

@Kealeboga Mogapi shared:

"The way I would have ran away😭."

@tibza said:

"I so wish someone's son do this to me 🥰🥰😅."

White woman adorably speaks isiZulu to her man

Source: Briefly News