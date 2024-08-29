Video Captures Gentlemen Carrying Mkhukhu Intact, Netizens Laugh: “The Meaning of Relocation”
- A group of gentlemen hilariously carried umkhkhu as it is from one place to another
- The guys did not opt to tear the shack and re-assemble it when they arrived at their destination
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
A video of men carrying umkhukhu like they were carrying a fridge has made rounds on social media.
In the TikTok clip uploaded by @nwamongweguwela, the gentlemen can be seen carrying the mkhukhu from one area to another. They did not opt to tear it down and re-assemble it at their destination as many would do.
They carried the shack with all its sides and windows intact. The men did not even remove the door - lol. It was not clear why they were moving the shack nor the reason for them not to tear it down and re-assemble it when they reached their destination.
Gents carry mkhukhu as it is
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
TikTokkers laugh at man carrying mkhukhu
The video gained over 57k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@Dj commented:
"When they say bring proof of residence 😅."
@Jay-S said:
"Pov: When ur tired of your neighbors u just take your house and leave🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."
@Notomato♉️🇿🇦 laughed:
"The meaning of relocation."
@Luyanda✨️ wondered:
"Guys what if SA is a movie 🤣🤣😭😭."
@Kaybee was entertained:
"They didn't believe me at the police station when I told them I got hijacked and they ran away with my house 😭."
@Boitumelo Makhubalo joked:
"I said I'm relocating and someone said I know local guys who can do it cheaper."
@Nokwethemba Mbatha was in laughter:
"Mobile home😂😂😂😂."
Man flexes gorgeous gorgeousmkhukhu
