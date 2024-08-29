A group of gentlemen hilariously carried umkhkhu as it is from one place to another

The guys did not opt to tear the shack and re-assemble it when they arrived at their destination

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A group of men was recorded carrying an intact shack. Images: @nwamongweguwela/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A video of men carrying umkhukhu like they were carrying a fridge has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @nwamongweguwela, the gentlemen can be seen carrying the mkhukhu from one area to another. They did not opt to tear it down and re-assemble it at their destination as many would do.

They carried the shack with all its sides and windows intact. The men did not even remove the door - lol. It was not clear why they were moving the shack nor the reason for them not to tear it down and re-assemble it when they reached their destination.

Gents carry mkhukhu as it is

TikTokkers laugh at man carrying mkhukhu

The video gained over 57k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Dj commented:

"When they say bring proof of residence 😅."

@Jay-S said:

"Pov: When ur tired of your neighbors u just take your house and leave🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Notomato♉️🇿🇦 laughed:

"The meaning of relocation."

@Luyanda✨️ wondered:

"Guys what if SA is a movie 🤣🤣😭😭."

@Kaybee was entertained:

"They didn't believe me at the police station when I told them I got hijacked and they ran away with my house 😭."

@Boitumelo Makhubalo joked:

"I said I'm relocating and someone said I know local guys who can do it cheaper."

@Nokwethemba Mbatha was in laughter:

"Mobile home😂😂😂😂."

Man flexes gorgeous gorgeousmkhukhu

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who showed off a well-organised and neat shack.

A Facebook user, Tshepiie Milantiie, posted photos of his shack in a popular Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. One of the photos captured a neatly made bed with a modern headboard that came with all its pieces, such as the wardrobe and mirror.

