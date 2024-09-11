A funny woman who is presumably a single mother brought groove to her home and enjoyed with her kiddo

The lady had her child on her back while she hilariously danced to upbeat music in the comfort of her home

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A mom danced with her baby to upbeat music. Images: @nnella2/ TikTok, @MixMedia/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A funny and bubbly mother danced with her baby on her back. The video left netizens in stitches.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @nnella2, the lady is in the comfort of her home. She is carrying her baby girl on her back while she dances hilariously to upbeat music.

The TikTok user said as a single mom, she decided to bring the groove at home since she can't freely go to the tavern or club. The mother was hilariously unbothered. She was just dancing freely with her baby who was also entertained by the antics.

Mom dances with a child on her back

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the video

The video gained over 40k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@phophi expressed:

"Jesu 😭😂🤣the child is at goldreef city."

@Phumoo_Nsindane🇿🇦📍🇸🇦 wrote:

"For the fact that u chose your child over the grove, I respect you sis."

@BaeMokoena loved:

"I just love how she's also enjoying 🥰❤️🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@mirandadibakoane said:

"Can i please hold the child for you so you dance as much as you can lol🤣🤣🤣."

@Kayb21st commented:

"And happy father's day to you❤️😊😂."

@ndlovukazithandeka joked:

"Baby blink twice if you need help😂🤣."

@Ever smilling said:

"Who knows our malume tell him his energy match is here😂😂😂."

@Daphney asked:

"Why don't you put the baby on the couch and enjoy your self 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 you killed me sesi."

@Lilly_Mbomvu_Sobahle said:

"Lalela I love you 🤣🤣Weshwele 🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

