A hardworking woman shared her journey from working in retail to being finally accepted for a dream job at Mancosa

The lady said she has been applying to the private higher education institution since 2019

The online community reacted to her post, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A lady shared what the power of perseverance did for her. Images: @snosisi_ka_dlamini

Source: TikTok

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared her journey from working in retail to getting her dream career at Mancosa, a private higher education institution.

Sisanda Dlamini (@snosisi_ka_dlamini), started at Ackermans and went to insurance at FGRO. She then moved to credit repair at Centrev before moving to online retail at Nutun where she was a quality and insights analyst.

As he was working and moving from one post to another. Sisanda did not give up on her dream to utilise her qualifications. According to the comment section, she said she has been applying at Mancosa since 2019. After more than four years of call centre and retail hectic hours and pressure, she was accepted for a job at Mancosa.

Woman shares journey to success

See the screenshots from the TikTok post below:

A lady was admitted to Mancosa after more than four years in retail. Images: @snosisi_ka_dlamini

Source: TikTok

Netizens congratulate the woman

The post received more than 300k views, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages.

@mankosi0 said:

"Welcome to Mancosa 😁."

@Dakalo Cindy•🤡🫦 congratulated:

"Praise him all the time 😭🙏."

@bbtayanda was happy:

"Congratulations Sthandwa make things happen lapho. everything has it time and nathi sikhona Ackermans silindile nkosi."

@Lindi Maseko was motivated:

"Congratulations and thanks for giving me hope I was about to give up😭."

@mathibelebogang expressed:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰Super proud of you stranger."

@Thobile wrote:

"Congratulations sisi."

@Mk100719 commented:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰Well done."

@khensani shared:

"I know this feeling 😢😅At last you are somewhere love."

@Precious Moloko said:

"I'll come back for motivation each time I feel like giving up. congrats and thank you for the testimony 😇☺️."

Man gets employed after begging for a job on the street with CV

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 24-year-old first-class graduate who got his dream job after three hours of begging for employment with a board.

In a LinkedIn post, he made capturing his desperate move, Malik was seen well-dressed as he posed beside the erected notice board that had stated he is a first-class banking and finance graduate who is looking for an entry-level scheme. Within hours, he was invited to an interview and bagged the job.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News