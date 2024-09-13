E-hail Driver Joins Passengers in Fun Time During Trip, SA Loves It: “Most Authentic Content Ever”
- An e-hail driver did not let his customers down, he joined their fun time and sang along with them
- The passengers turned Babes Wodumo's house song into gospel on their way to or from groove
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the clients and the driver's vibes refreshing
A video of an e-hail driver entertaining his passengers has made rounds on social media.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @ndyblose, a group of passengers are in a cab having a good time. The clients were presumably going or coming from groove. They were singing fun songs.
The driver did not let his customers have fun themselves, he joined in and sang in his bass. The passengers were entertained and there is no doubt that they enjoyed the ride and probably gave the man a five-star rating.
E-hail driver joins passengers' fun
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens entertained by the vibes
The video gained over 28k likes, with many online users loving the vibes of both the passengers and the driver.
@Sinenjongo stanned:
"Bolt driver passed the vibe test ke sana😍😍."
@teekaaymthembu laughed:
"At first i thought it's a Gospel song hebana😭😭😭😂😂😂."
@Karabo_kekane loved:
"Bathong is this a real song? Cz I want it, I can’t stop watching this videos cz its doing something to me ❤️."
@Asante was entertained:
"It's so nice it's sounds like a gospel song."
@:khutso expressed:
"Babes wodumo would be so proud 😂😂."
@MaNdebele🌺 wrote:
"Imagine the boredom after y’all got off at your destination…😂😂😂♥️♥️♥️."
@Coy commented:
"SA create the most authentic content ever. Dammnnn😭😭🔥🔥😂."
@oZothile ka Mshengu said:
."Bathong I only heard at the end ukuthi nicula ingoma ka Babes Wodumo🤣🤣 Beautiful voices."
Woman thanks kind taxi driver for gesture
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who thanked a taxi driver for saving her life.
In the picture post, @thokozile_mbadamana said she nearly lost her life at the hands of two cruel men. They took her phone, luckily when they were about to pull her into a dark passage, the taxi driver stopped and saved her.
