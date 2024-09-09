A Cape Town woman thanked a taxi driver who saved her life when two cruel men robbed her

The lady said she felt like she never thanked the driver enough and wished him all the best in life

The online community reacted to the story, with many loving the gentleman's kindness

A lady shows gratitude to a taxi driver who saved her life from two cruel men. Images: @tokozile_mbadamana

Source: TikTok

A woman took to her TikTok account and thanked a taxi driver who saved her life without wanting anything back.

In the picture post, @thokozile_mbadamana said she nearly lost her life at the hands of two cruel men. They took her phone, luckily when they were about to pull her into a dark passage, the taxi driver stopped and saved her.

Thokozile tried to thank the gentleman but he refused her last R300. Instead, he gave her his phone to make necessary calls and bought her food. Tokozile wishes the man all the good things life could offer.

"I always feel like I never thanked him enough. I truly hope that he owns taxis of his own and that life is kind to him. I’ll never forget that fateful day whereby I nearly lost my life in the hands of two cruel men. At least they only took my phone and the taxi stopped as they were about to pull me into the dark passage."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Woman thanks taxi driver for kindness

See the TikTok screenshot below:

A lady in Cape Town thanked a taxi driver who saved her life. Images: @tokozile_mbadamana

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shares words of kindness

The post received over 15k views, with many online users loving the taxi driver's kindness and wishing both the woman and the driver the best.

@Queen P wrote:

"Good men still exist. May God increase him his cup never run dry."

@Mercy Ncube commented:

"An angel."

@Phiwa commented:

"Haibo Sorry ❤️."

@vickeydouglas283 shared:

"I Hope soo to❤️."

@user3415423548199 said:

"Keep up the good work bhuti,siyabonga engathi bangaba baningi abafana nawe🙏."

Taxi driver offers out-of-this-world service

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Northern Cape taxi driver who offered a top-notch service.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @misstashmabilo, the gentleman is about to stop the taxi. He pretended to be someone talking on the intercom, thanking his customers for riding with him. The elderly man even said that he is nothing without his customers. The passengers were left in a good mood by the man's kindness and thanked him back for his out-of-this-world service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News