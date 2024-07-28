An Eastern Cape gentleman became an inspiration to many when he went from being a petrol attendant to an attorney

The man worked as a full-time petrol attendant while pursuing his law qualification at Fort Hare University

The online community reacted to Siphenkosi Nqoro's story, with many showering him with positive messages

A gentleman did not let his circumstances stop him from achieving his dreams. He moved from being a petrol attendant to being an admitted attorney.

According to Netbuzz Africa, Siphenkosi Nqoro, a gentleman from Mdansane in the Eastern Cape pledged to be a lawyer. However, the circumstances didn't allow his route to be as smooth as he would have liked, but through perseverance he made it.

Nqoro grew up in a home with unemployed parents, after passing matric with stunning results he had to find a paying job to support his home. He became a full-time petrol attendant.

The man was accepted as a law student at Fort Hare University. He studied full-time while also working as a petrol attendant - tough. Not only that, he also faced difficulties with NSFAS and was in debt with the university. But against all odds, he graduated and is now an admitted attorney.

"My advice to others, who may fear to chase their dreams, is to start as soon as they can, despite the odds. Anyone with the same dream I had must be willing to go the extra mile," said Siphenkosi Nqoro as quoted by Netbuzz Africa.

Man goes from petrol attendant to attorney

Netizens celebrate the man's achievement

The online users reacted to the story, with many showering the gentleman with positive messages.

@Cingashe Mlilo celebrated:

"Congratulations bhuti."

@Vusumuzi Tshuma stanned:

"Viva!!"

@Molelekoa Dash was inspired:

"You are a source of inspiration Sir. May God bless you more."

