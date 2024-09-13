A brave woman shared some of the most difficult sacrifices that she had to make to pursue her dream

The lady sold her furniture and slept on the floor while getting her documents together for a teaching job overseas

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the woman with positive messages

A lady sacrificed her furniture for her dream job. Images: @livinglikebennie

Source: TikTok

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how much she had to sacrifice to get her dream job.

@livinglikebennie sold her bed, wardrobe and oven so that she could have money to get her documents together. The lady got the necessary certificates and passport and bagged a teaching opportunity overseas.

The young lad's success did not come without struggles. During the time that she was sorting out her documents, she slept on the floor. In the video, she captured some of the moments that led up to her landing a dream job. Congratulations to her for believing in her dream.

"I was broke, sold everything I owned, and slept on the floor."

Woman sells everything to pursue her dream

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens motivated by the woman

The video got over 13k likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Mfa Dludla asked:

"So you sold all these after getting your new job contract? or before."

@MaDlakadla shared:

"I sold my TV."

@Team SA 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Having an education to fall back on is the best decision you can make."

@Sinenhlanhla Luthuli loved:

"This is a beautiful story."

@MissGee commented:

"My baby you were motivated and intentional about what you wanted."

@Mnisiwemvula said:

"Keep up the good work 🇿🇦🙌."

@PlugByGabi celebrated:

"I’m proud of you 🤍."

@User700 motivated:

"Keep pushing 🔥."

@ZandriakaJulio was proud:

"Congratulations sis I'm inspired 🎊."

