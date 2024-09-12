An educator celebrated two months with her new stunning vehicle, saying she is still in disbelief

The woman shared a video on her TikTok account, showing memorable moments and taking a ride with her family

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages

A teacher celebrated two months with her new ride. Images: @vavamava

Source: Instagram

A teacher took to her TikTok account and celebrated two months with her new car - Haval.

In a clip she posets, @mavagqada can be seen hugging her ride, this was presumably the day she got it. She captured her parents crying in celebration of her achievement.

The video showed the lady taking a ride with her family in the rural area. An adorable moment to be captured indeed. She further said in her caption that she is still in disbelief that she is leaving her dream.

"Two months now, but it still feels like a dream."

According to the Haval website, the Haval boats about Fangsheng pattern grille (double auspice pattern), horizon rear LED taillight, oriental futurism design concept, vivid body proportion to name a few.

Teacher celebrates new ride

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi celebrates with the woman

The video gained over 13k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.

@mathildakhanyile wrote:

"Yes girl Haval team let's celebrate 🥰 and it's very comfortable."

@MAMDUNGE💖 said:

"Living the life that my mom was dreaming for me ....#that my dream 🥰.... congratulations cc."

@Shadi_masemola loved:

"Team Haval 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@zondozethu expressed:

"I wish my mum waited for our turn, 😭😭😭😭she was deserving to see n enjoy our hard work🥰🥰I'm proud of you cc."

@surprise glanton commented:

"May this car bring a lot of memories and success in your life congratulations ❤️❤️."

@Fanele was happy:

"Another day of crying with strangers."

@thulilehlongwane94 said:

"What a blessing dear I wish one day to make my mom happy while she is still alive. Big up girl🥰🥰🥰."

