Buhle Samuels flaunted her flawless body on Instagram, turning heads with her black and white two-piece swimsuit

Despite facing fraud and forgery allegations over a Porsche, the former Muvhango actress captivated fans, with many praising her beauty

Known for her daring outfits and stunning figure, Buhle continues to wow Mzansi with her hot social media posts and fitness journey

Buhle Samuels is the queen she thinks she is. The stunner turned heads when she showed off her flawless body on social media.

Buhle Samuels flaunted her curves on social media. Image: @buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Buhle Samuels flaunts her hot body on IG

Former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels knows how to steal Mzansi's attention. The star made headlines following allegations that she was in court for forgery and fraud over the luxurious Porsche she flaunted on social media a few months back.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, 11 May 2025, the star turned a blind eye to the allegations and decided to serve her hot body. In the pictures and one video that have caused a buzz among her followers, the media personality is seen rocking a black and white two-piece swimsuit.

Fans can't get enough of Buhle Samuels' beauty

Social media users agreed that Buhle Samuels is flawless. Many commended the actress for her beauty.

@nqobule_danseur said:

"THEE most flawless human being 😍😍😍"

@vee.mkhathini wrote:

"One of the gorgeous women to walk on earth 😍"

@brian.qt50 added:

"You're 90% nked, but I'm still staring at the 10%. Your thigh game is insane baby ❤️❤️❤️"

@silvercasamero said:

"Let me go take a walk 🚶🏽‍♂️🚶🏽‍♂️ maybe I will bump into you…."

Two times Buhle Samuels wowed Mzansi with her beauty

Buhle Samuels' life may be marred with controversy, from allegedly getting married in secret in 2022 and the pictures leaking online, to reportedly moving in with fellow actress Asavela Mqokiyana's ex-husband, but one thing is for sure: she is among the most beautiful baddies in Mzansi.

The star who welcomed her baby girl in December 2022 always set the streets on fire with her hot posts. The former actress and model had social media users admitting that she is a 10 out of 10 when she stepped out rocking a daring outfit. The star flaunted her perfectly chiselled body in a pair of black leather pants and a biker jacket.

Speaking about her body, Buhle Samuels showed Mzansi that she works hard for her perfect hourglass figure with a gym video that trended online.

Buhle Samuels shared saucy snaps rocking a hot swimsuit on her Instagram page. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

