South African DJ Cyan Boujee recently had the internet in a frenzy with her hot pictures shared on Instagram

In the photos, Cyan Boujee donned a hot blonde weave, and she wore a body suit and red coat, which showed off her curvy body

Her followers and fans gushed over Cyan Boujee and said she looked stunning in her pictures

Cyan Boujee looked stunning in her curvy body. Image: Cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

It is no secret that South African DJ Cyan Boujee is a stunner. The baddie recently had social media users in a frenzy with her hot photos shared on her Instagram page.

Cyan Boujee stuns in hot pictures

In her usual manner, Cyan Boujee posted sultry pictures online and garnered praise. She wore a hot blonde weave, and her body was serving in her black body suit and topped it off with a red coat and a gold belt.

She added a spicy caption to go with the Instagram post.

Fans gush over Cyan Boujee

Cyan Boujee has amassed a following on social media because of her no-nonsense attitude. She is also not afraid to speak her mind.

This made her a successful DJ and media personality. Here are some of the reactions:

Nikokuhle_n stated:

"You understand the assignment all the freakin' time."

Amandatembe_21 shared:

"The way I love this girl."

Thabiso_go_get_it gushed:

"Yes, girl. You are always hotter when you come back."

Mich_mazibuko exclaimed:

"Show me your boss, lemme show you mine. Damnnn!"

Hlabicks stated:

"I see a nice red and black G wagon packed where it is not supposed to."

Mookiegonyongo stated:

"Baddest in the block."

Igpreshy asked:

"Damn, Cyan. You are killing it, what?"

Chane_holmes gushed:

"Body is champagne. Tea is too weak!"

Khayna green said:

"Your photo dumps are literally the best. You’re so good-looking."

Abby.k said:

"My girl looks beautiful, wow you look very natural too no cap."

@desree 13 said:

"You deserve your own reality show like I could watch you everyday."

Cyan Boujee's breast surgery causes stir

The star's perfect hourglass figure stole hearts. She recently underwent cosmetic surgery to fix her sagging breasts, which caused her weight loss journey. Cyan bragged about her beauty, saying, "Never had to do much."

The DJ has had multiple surgeries, including a Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL) and a gastric bypass. She has always been open about her BBL maintenance and revealed plans for more enhancements in the future.

Cyan Boujee trends for giving fan ugly wig

In a previous report from Briefly News, influencer Cyan Boujee trended on TikTok after a fan accused her of sending her an "ugly blonde wig" as a prize for winning her competition.

The TikTok user @certified_thimna expressed her disappointment with the wig, which sparked hilarious reactions from social media users. People shared mixed reactions to the ugly wig, with some defending Cyan, while others criticised her for the alleged disrespectful gesture.

"POV: Cyan sent you this wig after you won a mini competition she had, and when you complained, her assistant said you weren't grateful."

