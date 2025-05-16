Gqom singer Babes Wodumo is back in the spotlight, but fans still think her major comeback is yet to come

With a reality TV show under her name and getting booked and busy, people still wish the singer could return to her prime days

Although fans are excited to see her booked for gigs, many others are disappointed with her recent performance

Babes Wodumo's 'eLamonti' performance failed to impress.

Everything about Babes Wodumo's performance was a mess. The singer, who is yet to make her highly anticipated comeback, did not hit the right notes with this one.

Fans troll Babes Wodumo's performance

X user @Zikamnyamane posted a clip of Babes Wodumo dancing to her hit song eLamonti. In the video, Babes Wodumo wore a tacky and very revealing two-piece outfit, orange sneakers and a blue wig. Her dancers wore the prison attire and brown shorts. The concept did not make any sense to social media users.

Babes Wodumo's performance was deemed lazy.

Apart from the weird costumes, Babes Wodumo's performance failed to impress as the star gave people nothing. The netizen captioned her X post, "Kids gotta eat back home."

Mzanso shares thoughts on Babes Wodumo's dancing

This is how some people felt about Babe's lack of energy and her tasteless outfit:

@MMhlongo93 said:

"Hai'khona. This is not the one!"

@Ngubenil argued:

"She is now too old for this. We never said this, but she is. Her moves, her attire, her stance, all scream 'I am tired.'"

@EvillDaGenius argued:

"Don't wanna be dressed like a convict Dancing for low energy Babes. At least for the "Wololo" Babes I would."

@Zxharuli said:

"Some men do not have any shame. How would they just grab someone like that?" Is it what she is wearing? Babes should cover up."

@Melusi_Mokone shared:

"But why are the dancers dressed like convicts? I know they said skin sells, but it also has a certain age, hey."

@TellUnknown argued:

"It’s a mess. She is better off not showing that in public."

Babes Wodumo on why she drinks alcohol

The Wololo singer could not hide from her pastor that she drinks alcohol. On Wena Wodumo, her pastor asked her about her alcohol consumption. Babes did not hesitate to admit that she does drink.

"I won't lie, I do drink a lot. But I have changed, I only drink alcohol at my home. I no longer go to clubs, but I drink at home," she said.

The singer lost her husband, Mampintsha, in 2022. She admitted that she uses alcohol to numb the pain and make her forget.

"After drinking, I normally cry and think about a lot of things. That is my way of healing. No one can tell me how to heal," she added.

Black Coffee shows Babes Wodumo support

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee stunned Babes Wodumo's fans when he appeared on her reality TV show, Wena Wodumo.

The show centres around the life of Durban Gqom singer Babes Wodumo, and fans were impressed by Black Coffee making his appearance, saying he has always been supportive of other artists.

