South African gqom queen Babes Wodumo opened up about the tragic passing of her husband Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo in December 2022

The recording artist revealed the heartbreaking story in a clip promoting her new reality TV show on Moja Love

Local netizens reacted on social media to support Wodumo and also shared similar stories that they experienced in their lives

Mzansi recording artist Babes Wodumo shared the heartbreaking story of her husband Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo’s tragic passing in December 2022.

The gqom artist fought back the tears to tell the story of Mampinthsa’s death during a clip of her new show on Moja Love.

Recording artist Babes Wodumo opened up about the heart-breaking passing of her husband in December 2022.

Source: Instagram

During the clip of her new reality series, Wena Wodumo, the recording artist fought back tears to tell the heartbreaking tale before being overwhelmed with sadness.

Babes Wodumo shares her heart-breaking story

Watch Wodumo share her emotional story in the video below:

In the clip shared on Twitter, Wodumo and family members spoke about the tragic day before they ended with her bending down to cry.

Wodumo said:

“They told me to rush to the hospital. I rushed back, I had just left the hospital. I’d slept there from six [AM] to six [PM]. I covered myself with a blanket, I looked over to him and waved; he waved back. I thought okay, let me go and bath, but when I left to go and bath, he died.”

Wodumo adverised her new show in the video below:

Wodumo lives her life after Mampinthsa’s death

Since Mampinthsa’s death, Wodumo has continued making public appearances yet she recently cancelled a concert after her friend was left injured following a robbery.

Wodumo’s birthday was Tuesday, 25 March 2025, and she planned a concert to celebrate her 31st birthday but she cancelled the performance to help her friend recover.

South African fans offered support to Wodumo and also showed admiration for the artist after she shared an adorable selfie with her son, Sponge.

Mzansi recording artist Babes Wodumo recently cancelled a local concert.

Source: Instagram

Fans offer support for Wodumo

Local netizens offered their support to Wodumo by sharing similar heartbreaking stories that also happened to them, while they also offered emotional backing.

msLebeko18 shares Wodumo’s pain:

“My granny did the same, shame I’ll never heal.”

Nduduzolahloma shared his own story:

“Most people do that yazie. My dad called my mom to not come and see him on the day he passed on.”

dontcallmeKhadi has a belief:

“Someone once said most people know when they’re leaving and I sincerely believe that.”

Dave_ramatlo is sad:

“Death is cruel.”

ThaaBLaa feels for Wodumo:

“Ahwww Babes cry, so the pain can be released.”

