Babes Wodumo's highly anticipated reality show Wena Wodumo premieres on 29 March on Moja Love, giving fans a closer look into her life after Mampintsha's passing, including her grief, struggles, and career journey

Social media users are excited for the show, with many praising her for sharing her emotional journey publicly

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who advised that while moving on after a partner’s death can be difficult, it’s essential to balance honouring the past with embracing future relationships

The wait for Babes Wodumo's highly anticipated reality TV show, Wena Wodumo, is finally over. The star, who has been teasing her show, shared a trailer on her page.

Babes Wodumo promises to tell all in her show

Babes Wodumo is a household name in the Mzansi showbiz industry. The star recently had fans jumping with joy when she shared more details about her reality TV show Wena Wodumo, set to premiere on Saturday, 29 March on Moja Love.

The reality show, which was originally known as Uthando Lodumo, was renamed to Wena Wodumo following the death of her husband, Kwaito Legend Mampintsha Shimora, in December 2022. The star also revealed that she wanted to find a better deal for her show after being on Showmax in the first seasons.

Taking to her Instagram page, Babes Wodumo promised to give fans a front-row seat in her life, from the time of Mampintsha's death, dealing with grief, and answering some of her fans' burning questions. She said:

"My journey is finally gonna be revealed in public🙏 From the 1st day of being a widow💔 My crying days, disbelief, trauma, depression, conflicts and heartbreaks everything will be aired on the show.

"South Africa this is my journey and welcome to my world❤️🙏 #Wena wodumo @mojalovetv."

SA can't wait for Babes Wodumo's show

Social media users are counting down the days till the premiere of Babe Wodumo's reality TV show. Many loved that the trailer promises to take them through her life from when Mampintsha passed away and how her life and career have been going.

@zakwesa said:

"this show is gonna be 🔥👏"

@djtira said:

"Wena Wodumo 🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥"

@yayarsa wrote:

"Joh! Wena Wodumo. Sthandwa sami ❤️"

@bopha_rsa commented:

"You were meant to be reality tv star and be Babes Wodumo 🙌"

@missnokwandar_luthuli said:

"Thank you for sharing your life with us mama 🥹 Wena wodumo ❤️🙌🏽"

@umama_wabo noted:

"Syabonga Bongekile, just to be strong enough to share this journey with the public❤️"

Babes Wodumo's love life after Mampintsha's death

The mother of one has been rumoured to be back on the dating scene following her husband's passing. According to several reports, Babes was allegedly dating Amaroto band member Sabelo Zuma. The star poured cold water on the allegations, saying he was just a friend. She said:

"I was married to Mampintsha; he was my husband; I can't just date for the sake of dating. There are certain things I need to do and announce to my family before that."

Relationship expert talks about moving on after a partner's death

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about finding love again after a partner's death, relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans, Paula Quinsee said:

"Getting out into the dating scene again can feel awkward and people can even feel some level of guilt in the process so it’s important to find a balance between honouring your past relationship while being open to new connections.

"It’s important to acknowledge you had a past and that you shared a life with someone that has both positive memories and potentially lessons learned too. This can also help you identify what you want in future relationships.

"While it’s good to acknowledge your past, it’s also important to create clear boundaries regarding how you remember your past partner and that it doesn't encroach on and impact any new relationships."

Babes Wodumo sends a message to late husband, Mampintsha

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, is still mourning the passing of her late husband Mampitsha's death.

The singer took to her social media account on Thursday, 2 January, to remember the father of her son.

