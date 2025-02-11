Babes Wodumo recently took part in Deal or No Deal South Africa and didn't go home empty-handed

The singer won herself a handsome cash prize of R60K, and received praise from her supporters

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Babes on her prize and supposed fall from grace

Babes Wodumo won big on 'Deal or No Deal South Africa.' Images: babes_wodumo

Gqom queen, Babes Wodumo, was one of the big winners in the latest episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa.

Babes Wodumo celebrates big win

Babes Wodumo is starting the year off on a good note after winning big on Deal or No Deal South Africa.

The Not Available singer took part in the competition and went home with a handsome R60K cash prize.

Babes Wodumo walked away with a R60K prize on 'Deal or No Deal SA.' Image: babes_wodumo

She posted a picture holding her card, wearing a fiery red outfit and matching wig while posing beside game show host, Katlego Maboe.

"Ngibuye ne 60k."

Social media reacts to Babes Wodumo's win

Fans congratulated Babes on her incredible victory on Deal or No Deal South Africa:

RegMangena said:

"Well done, the last round was worth the risk. It could easily have been R100k".

MarvinZungu_SA wrote:

"I was watching. Congratulations wena wodumo."

Ihhashi_Turkei posted:

"Well done, babe."

Meanwhile, others threw shade at Babes about her prize and fall from grace:

TylerSydSA bashed Babes:

"At least, it's something. They saw how much you fell off."

Victor42013 said:

"It's not yours; it's for charity. Tell the full story, sisi, some of us are not dumb."

Lenyora_SirPoPs threw shade at Babes:

"Ey, plus you've been hungry, yho."

VidicMahlatse posted:"

"Don't drink all of it; that money is for charity."

SIMBAROAR1 added:

"But it's all staged. Girl, relax."

ThickXhosaHun commented:

"You need it more than the charity."

Babes Wodumo assault case postponed

In more Babes Wodumo stories, Briefly News shared the latest update on the Gqom star's ongoing assault case involving her dancers and costume designer.

The designer accused Babes and her crew of attacking them after being confronted for going MIA with their unpaid clothes.

Babes' trial has been postponed as the courts continue to gather more evidence from both parties.

