Award-winning South African musicians Babes Wodumo and Makhadzi have made peace with each other

The two ladies who had drama in 2019 have now collaborated on a new song titled Not Available

Their beef dates back to 2019 when Babes Wodumo promised Makhadzi hands if she did not stay away from Mampintsha

The Makhadzi and Babes Womoso beef is non-existent, and the ladies have collaborated on a new track.

Babes and Makhadzi catfight over Mampintsha

2019 was a problematic year when Babes Wodumo hopped on live, a few people got really scared. The Durban Gqom Queen promised Makhadzi hands if she did not stay away from her late husband, Mampintsha.

This comes after Babes assumed that Makhadazi was after her man. Makhadzi did not take the insults lying down as she hit back hard.

She told Babes that it was not her fault that Mampintsha wanted her, "The only person I told is my boyfriend. I told him that you were fighting for your boyfriend to not look at me, and it's something that I cannot control."

Makhadzi then accused Babes of using her name for clout because she wanted attention and to promote her album.

Babes and Makhadzi drop new song

All is water under the bridge now as the ladies have collaborated on a new song on Makhadzi's new album, Miracle Child, in the song titled Not Available.

Taking to Facebook, Babes Wodumo wrote:

"There is nothing more important than forgiveness, especially when we're women. Please go and download, my loves," she said. "Wena you must deal with your man, not me. Your man followed me. Do you think I can control for someone to not look at me? Funny thing is I didn't even have your man's number. Even today, I don't have your man's number," she lashed.

