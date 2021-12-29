Makhadzi Airs Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s Dirty Laundry in Explosive Video

Makhadzi has aired Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's dirty laundry in a video in which she responds to the Gqom Queen's accusations

Babes Wodumo alleged that the Ghanama singer is having an affair with her boo in an Instagram live video trending on Twitter

Makhadzi revealed that Babes fought with Mpintsho in front of them because her hubby kept looking at the Limpopo singer when they were together in studio

Makhadzi has responded to Babes Wodumo. The Gqom star had accused Makhadzi of sleeping with her hubby, Mampintsha. The Limpopo-born singer posted a video on social media to address the rumours of her alleged affair with the married Durban artist.

Makhadzi has aired Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s dirty laundry in an explosive video. Image: @makhadzisa, @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi spilt the tea publicly in the clip doing the rounds online. The Ghanama singer also denied that she had an affair with Mpintsho.

Makhadzi advised the Wololo hitmaker to deal with her man instead of tarnishing her image. She revealed that Mampintsha is the the one texting her. Makhadzi shared that Babes' insecurities started when she came to work in their studio.

"You have your own problems with your man. You were fighting with your man not to look at me in front of us... I have my own boyfriend. I respect myself and I don't go around sleeping other women's men."

Peeps shared mixed views after Khadzi dropped the explosive video. Some praised her for being matured in her response to Babes Wodumo.

@bybophotography said:

"I'm glad Makhadzi put out that video. What's dusting me is that the African aunty jumped out and she kept reiterating the 'you acted wild in front of guests'. Please.

@LadyMay_K wrote:

"Makhadzi is mature and a lady. She gave a statement without swearing, insulting or even raising her voice. She’s not cheap. Bo Babes go around drinking in the morning and then doing a live to swear and insult other women because her man can’t keep his penis in his pants."

@Black_Is_Queen commented:

"Yazi this @MakhadziSA and Babes situation literally reminds me of how we as women always would blame the other women for our men's behaviour or cheating or whatever, women we need to do better, let's stop making unnecessary enemies because of these men."

@ZintelM wrote:

"Don't take it so personally. It's just unprofessional of him. Makhadzi went to Durban to work not to be sbwled."

@Mbalibala said:

"A response from a matured woman with character. I like Makhadzi, you can tell she comes from a good background where respect is very important."

@sosospay added:

"Makhadzi is actually a better person than Babes Wodumo. She replied like a lady. Even her English is better than that of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha combined."

