The South African Gqom artist and performer Babes Wodumo seemed to have been in trouble with the law

The Wololo hitmaker appeared at the Durban Magistrate Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, 27 January 2025

Magistrate Ntokozo Myeni moved Babes Wodumo's trial to 21 February 2025 for further evidence

The South African artist Babes Wodumo's assault case was marred with drama.

Babes Wodumo's trial to begin in February 2025

The Durban-born Gqom queen Babes Wodumo started off the new year on the wrong foot as she has been in and out of court regarding the assault against her which was opened by the Durban designer Philly Mhlongo of SK Dee Designs.

Recently, according to Daily Sun, Yena Wodumo whose real name is Bongekile Simelane appeared at the Durban Magistrates Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, 27 January 2025.

Magistrates Ntokozo Myeni has moved the Wololo hitmaker's trial to 21 February 2025 for further evidence after her attorney Thula Mlondo dismissed the prosecutor's key evidence of a video footage which showed the alleged incident that happened last year.

Mlondo questioned the prosecutor on how they obtained the clip. The victim Philly took the witness stand and described what transpired on the day of the attack at her business place.

Previously Philly explained how the incident happened and how Babes Wodumo got herself involved in the squabble:

"The dancers came to the shop on 28 February because they wanted to go to a gig. They didn’t have enough money to purchase the clothes. I insisted that they pay for the hired clothes. I wasn’t willing to give them anything without payment.

"The arrangement was for them to return the clothes the following day, but they only brought them back on 12 March, and the clothes were in poor condition. When they arrived, they were accompanied by Babes, her bodyguard, and her father. They appeared intoxicated, and Babes assaulted me."

Mzansi discusses Babes Wodumo's sudden weight gain

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo's unexpected weight gain received a warm reception from fans. Mzansi was convinced that Babes was happier and healthier and lauded her.

Coming from performing at the EFF Manifesto launch, Babes posted a selfie showing off her baby face and chubby cheeks that had fans gushing.

