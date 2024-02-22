Global site navigation

SA Shows Love to Babes Wodumo’s Weight Gain and Drags Mampintsha: “When Your Abuser Gets Eliminated”
SA Shows Love to Babes Wodumo’s Weight Gain and Drags Mampintsha: “When Your Abuser Gets Eliminated”

by  Moroba Moroeng
  • Mzansi showed love to Babes Wodumo after seeing a selfie of hers
  • The Gqom star is sporting a pair of chubby cheeks, and fans think she looks better than ever
  • Netizens gushed over Babes' new look while dragging Mampintsha for allegedly dimming her light

Mzansi gushed over Babes Wodumo's glow-up and weight gain
Fans showed love to Babes Wodumo after seeing her weight gain. Images: babes_wodumo
Source: Instagram

Mzansi thinks Babes Wodumo gained some happiness weight and looks fantastic! The Wololo hitmaker posted a selfie showing off her chubby cheeks, and Mzansi dragged her late husband, Mampitsha, crediting his death to Babes' glow-up.

Babes Wodumo shares new selfie

Our girl Babes Wodumo has been slowly working on regaining her popularity in the music industry and has the support of her fans to keep her going.

Coming from performing at the EFF Manifesto launch, Babes posted a selfie showing off her baby face and chubby cheeks that had fans gushing.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared Babes' selfie:

What you need to know about Mampintsha's death

Mzansi shows love to Babes Wodumo

Netizens gushed over Babes' weight gain while dragging Mampintsha for allegedly being abusive and neglecting her.

Previously, Ntsiki Mazwai also showed love to Babes, saying her weight gain was a good sign.

DrTjipo was relieved:

"She is finally in a good space. Back to herself."

Nomaswazi_11 recalled:

"Remember when she missed the BET awards because her husband never applied for her Visa?

khanyilyt said:

"I have never seen a woman not gain weight after her husband passed away."

TweetsbyThandi was happy:

"The bounce back of Babes Wodumo. She’s so talented, and she’s been through a lot and deserves this upside. Love it for her!"

Felo_att wrote:

"I really saw this coming. This girl was suffering in that relationship."

Nela_Mag was happy:

"She is looking so healthy and well, may she continue to heal and prosper."

Bikomfident said:

"The babes we know, she even has cheeks."

Khuze_Elikhulu posted:

"That post-toxic-man glow up."

Natasha Thahane shares new selfie

In more glow-up updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Natasha Thahane's latest selfies that sparked a heated debate among netizens.

While fans complimented the actress' glow-up, others claimed that she was hiding her sadness after breaking up with Thembinkosi Lorch:

dme_363 said:

"Don't try to fake being happy after a breakup; allow yourself to feel the pain or you'll have a breakdown."

