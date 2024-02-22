Mzansi showed love to Babes Wodumo after seeing a selfie of hers

The Gqom star is sporting a pair of chubby cheeks, and fans think she looks better than ever

Netizens gushed over Babes' new look while dragging Mampintsha for allegedly dimming her light

Fans showed love to Babes Wodumo after seeing her weight gain. Images: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi thinks Babes Wodumo gained some happiness weight and looks fantastic! The Wololo hitmaker posted a selfie showing off her chubby cheeks, and Mzansi dragged her late husband, Mampitsha, crediting his death to Babes' glow-up.

Babes Wodumo shares new selfie

Our girl Babes Wodumo has been slowly working on regaining her popularity in the music industry and has the support of her fans to keep her going.

Coming from performing at the EFF Manifesto launch, Babes posted a selfie showing off her baby face and chubby cheeks that had fans gushing.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared Babes' selfie:

What you need to know about Mampintsha's death

Mampintsha was hospitalised in December 2022 after suffering an alleged minor stroke

However, the Big Nuz member sadly passed away shortly after going to the hospital

Ahead of his funeral, the KZN government was accused of spending millions on the ceremony, to which they clarified the rumours

Babes Wodumo faced some backlash after cracking her late husband's social media passwords and posting on his accounts

Not only that, but her unconventional grieving for her hubby raised eyebrows among netizens

Mzansi shows love to Babes Wodumo

Netizens gushed over Babes' weight gain while dragging Mampintsha for allegedly being abusive and neglecting her.

Previously, Ntsiki Mazwai also showed love to Babes, saying her weight gain was a good sign.

DrTjipo was relieved:

"She is finally in a good space. Back to herself."

Nomaswazi_11 recalled:

"Remember when she missed the BET awards because her husband never applied for her Visa?

khanyilyt said:

"I have never seen a woman not gain weight after her husband passed away."

TweetsbyThandi was happy:

"The bounce back of Babes Wodumo. She’s so talented, and she’s been through a lot and deserves this upside. Love it for her!"

Felo_att wrote:

"I really saw this coming. This girl was suffering in that relationship."

Nela_Mag was happy:

"She is looking so healthy and well, may she continue to heal and prosper."

Bikomfident said:

"The babes we know, she even has cheeks."

Khuze_Elikhulu posted:

"That post-toxic-man glow up."

Natasha Thahane shares new selfie

In more glow-up updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Natasha Thahane's latest selfies that sparked a heated debate among netizens.

While fans complimented the actress' glow-up, others claimed that she was hiding her sadness after breaking up with Thembinkosi Lorch:

dme_363 said:

"Don't try to fake being happy after a breakup; allow yourself to feel the pain or you'll have a breakdown."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News