A video of Gogo Maweni's Mansion house project trended recently on social media

The famous sangoma shared a video showing the progress of the house and its interior

Many netizens flooded her comment section with praises, with others mentioning how inspiring it was

Gogo Maweni reveals her almost complete mansion. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Popular Sangoma and podcaster Gogo Maweni continued to inspire her fans with her mansion house project on social media.

Video of Gogo Maweni's mansion goes viral

Gogo Maweni has found herself trending once again on social media after she beamed with pride after officially launching her new business venture: cattle farming.

Recently the Podcast about Witchcraft host shared a video of the progress of her almost complete mansion. In the video, the star showed the interior of the house, which builders are working on, she also gave a glimpse of the exterior.

She posted the video on her Instagram page and wrote:

"We getting there #maweni #gogomaweni."

Watch the video below:

Fans praise Gogo Maweni

Shortly after she shared the video on Instagram, many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with praises and also mentioned that watching this clip was so inspirational. See some of the reactions below:

bubblyb_sodela complimented:

"Well done umsebenzi uyabonakala."

innomorolong_ praised:

"Congratulations babe. This is a good."

madika_moloi said:

"Iyoh❤️proud of u gogo...this is a big achievement."

sally_bossbabe wrote:

"No!!! Maweni you are really standing on business PERIOD."

chumile.simelanil shared:

"God bless you guys. What a project. inspiring!!"

chans_campbell responded:

"So inspirational, you always securing the bag gogo."

miranda_phumla mentioned:

"t’s actually a great thing that Maweni is exposing Sabelo to thee life and teaching him how to love her and the business side of the world,If he messes up it’s his faults not hers…."

