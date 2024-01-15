Popular sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni was allegedly bitten by one of her pet snakes

The star shared a photo of her bloody hand on her social media page

Social media reactions to her post were mixed, with some accusing her of seeking attention and others offering advice

Gogo Maweni shocked her fans and followers when she revealed that one of her pet snakes bit her on the hand.

Gogo Maweni bitten by a python

Popular traditional healer Gogo Maweni recently shared that she was bitten by one of her pet snakes. Those who follow the glamourous sangoma know that she has more than five pythons with Kaddafi, Escobar, and Zara being the most well known. Gogo Maweni has shared several videos of her "babies" on social media, sometimes even cuddling them on her bed.

Taking to her page on X, (formerly known as Twitter) the Izangoma Zodumo star shared a picture of her bloody hand, claiming that she had been bitten. She said:

"Snake bites "

SA reacts to Gogo Maweni's post

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's post. Some accused her of chasing clout, while others mentioned that they warned her about having snakes as pets.

@Ashley213861062 said:

"I had a dream 3 nights ago that a friend made me hold his snake and it started biting me on my hand, almost in a similar place "

@lenyora_tumza commented:

"Dont lie azilumi ezazinto uzifuyileyo. Zama i black mamba uyeke lomsangano."

@simphiwemothop5 added:

"Get yourself a black mamba as you're pet I wanna see something!"

@MTRADEBE_SA added:

"Pythons Are Nothing. Pet A Black Mamba Gogo Sizok'saba "

@LonaLuvuyo added:

"Clearly, a non-venomous snake , probably a python..."

@potso_sylvester commented:

"Is it not painful why did the snake bite you? where safety measures followed."

@LastBorn01real said:

"That's how your snakes play with you. You must bite it back."

