Gogo Maweni impressed her followers with her ambitious building project

She recently shared a video on Instagram revealing the progress of her double-storey mansion

Social media users praised her achievement and expressed admiration for her future-oriented mindset

Gogo Maweni is making boss moves and her followers are here for it. The star who had a successful 2023 is still winning this year.

Gogo Maweni shared a glimpse of her building project. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Take a look at Gogo Maweni's mansion

Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni is teaching her followers that one can play hard and work even harder. The flamboyant star recently gave Mzansi a glimpse of her building project and fans can't believe how far she has gone.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Izangoma Zodumo star shared a video of the progress on her building. If the video is to be believed, the double-storey building will be done before we know it. She simply captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Progress"

Gogo Maweni's video inspires fans

Social media users were impressed by Gogo Maweni's inspiring video. Many admitted that they look up to Gogo Maweni for motivation.

@forver_bekky_mntungwa said:

"Why post such success, bazokuloyo people don't wanna see success❤️"

@djhappygalsa added:

"Yey akulula ukwakha Well done my love ❤️❤️"

@vice_ngomane noted:

"Well done always drive pass there and be like this project is coming along nicely "

@zamaneigh commented:

"Boss moves right there!! Wow❤️"

@moratiwaka commented:

"Beautiful, you just started but now it almost finished. Your builders are neat. Nice plan."

@bahumi35 said:

"That baby will give birth to many babies your kids future is well set….She thinks like a President…..#Future for your kids big up Khehla "

Gogo Maweni's python bites her, SA reacts to picture of star's bloody hand

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni shocked her fans and followers when she revealed that one of her pet snakes bit her on the hand.

Popular traditional healer Gogo Maweni recently shared that she was bitten by one of her pet snakes. Those who follow the glamourous sangoma know that she has more than five pythons with Kaddafi, Escobar, and Zara being the most well known. Gogo Maweni has shared several videos of her "babies" on social media, sometimes even cuddling them on her bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News