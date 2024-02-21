A TikTok video of Konka's promo girls is drawing attention to the club's impending closure in Soweto

The beautiful girls dazzled in matching outfits and said they were ready for the establishment's season finale

Netizens admired their stunning appearance and expressed their sadness over the club shutting down

Promotion girls got Mzansi hyped about visiting Konka in Soweto before it shuts down. Image: @dream_girls_promotions

Source: TikTok

A video taken from Konka in Soweto has stirred up excitement and intrigue as the establishment prepares for its farewell season.

Konka Soweto closing

With the closing of its Soweto branch looming in May 2024, patrons are anticipating what's next in store for the beloved club.

Admiration for promo girls

The promo girls featured in the TikTok video posted by @dream_girls_promotions have garnered praise for their stunning appearance.

They got the ladies on the platform interested in joining Konka's promo squad to experience the club before it shuts its doors.

Watch the video below:

Konka promo girls trend

The video gained traction with more than 334,000 views and the stunners are getting tons of compliments in the comments section.

@skippie.04 asked:

"Does Konka buy them weaves or bayazithengela?"

@kgomotso298 posted:

"Kganthe why is Konka closing vele, wasn't it generating a lot of revenue?"

@he_loveslogan wrote:

"Yoh I just wanna be one of them sana."

@http.jmm0 stated:

"The second girl from the right. "

@Kutlwano commented:

"Basically, if you don’t have a nice body you don’t get the job. |

@uglydarkly said:

"The one with shades on her head is fire. "

@hleladastile asked:

"Where are the chocolate huns? Don't be colourists please. "

@Nomzee_2.0 added:

"I haven't seen a dark-skinned girl here so I'm wondering if they only hire light-skinned girls.n"

