Mampintsha has reportedly been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke while at his house in Durban over the weekend

The Kwaito legend's sister, Pinki Gumede, confirmed that the star was first hospitalised at King Edwad Hospital before being transferred to Durdoc Hospital

Pinki said Mampintsha had instructed them to buy a goat because he wanted to do a traditional ritual but did not arrive home and they later learned he suffered a stroke

Mampintsha has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a stroke. The Kwaito legend disappointed his fans when his band, Big Nuz, missed important shows over the weekend.

Mampintsha has been hospitalised after apparently suffering a stroke. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

The star's family confirmed that Mampintsha suffered a stroke after he missed an important ritual he was supposed to perform at his family home.

ZAlebs reports that Daily Sun reported that Babes Wodumo's hubby was first admitted to King Edwad Hospital in Durban before being transferred to Durdoc Hospital.

His sister, Pinki Gumede, told the publication that they received a call to rush to his house on Saturday, 17 December. She said he looked very sick when they arrived and his speech was very affected.

Pinki went on to reveal that the Ggom artist told them that a sangoma he consulted told him to perform a traditional ceremony known as amagobongo. She went on to share that they bought a goat and impepho as Mpintsho had instructed them but he never arrived home.

Pinki said they ate the goat because he didn't arrive. They learned a few days later that he was admitted to hospital.

Big Nuz pulls no-show at festive season gig

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Big Nuz disappointed their fans who had filled up Nsimbini Lifestyle, south of Durban, on Sunday, 18 December. The Kwaito group failed to show up at the gig.

Nsimbini Lifestyle owners took to social media to issue an apology after Mampintsha and Danger pulled a no-show. They also had to refund some of the disappointed partygoers who remained at the venue until the wee hours hoping to see their favourite stars.

Daily Sun reports that Nsimbini Lifestyle posted a statement on Facebook, saying that the situation was beyond their control. The event organisers added that their only job is to pay artists and await their arrival.

