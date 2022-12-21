Former Uzalo star Siyabonga Radebe has reportedly been admitted to a mental hospital after recently exiting the SABC 1 show

The actor, who played the character of Vikizitha Magwaza, is reportedly battling a mental illness and sources claim he was seen walking around naked in the institution

According to reports, Siyabonga has not been doing well since he moved back to his family home in Ntuzuma, south of Durban and was also seen a couple of times talking to himself while wandering around the township

Siyabonga Radebe is apparently battling a mental illness. The actor, who left Uzalo recently, has reportedly even been admitted to a mental health clinic.

Former ‘Uzalo’ actor Siyabonga Radebe has reportedly been admitted to a mental hospital. Image: @uzalo_sabc1

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that people close to the situation suspect that the thespian, who played Vikizitha Magwaza in the SABC 1 telenovela, may be suffering from a mental illness.

According to Isolezwe sources, Siyabonga has been acting weirdly lately since he moved back to his childhood home in Ntuzuma, north of Durban. Some people claimed they saw him talking to himself while walking on the street without any clear purpose. They said he was wearing a gown and holding a cup of tea at the time.

According to the publication's source inside the mental institution, the 38-year-old star was seen taking wandering around naked inside the hospital. Siyabonga recently admitted that Uzalo saved him. He was even using public transport at the time he bagged the role of Vikizitha in the show.

