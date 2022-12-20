Media personality Moshe Ndiki has shared that he spent a night in hospital but didn't share why he ended up on a hospital bed

The former The Queen star posted a pic of himself lying on the hospital bed on Tuesday morning but was reportedly discharged later on the day

The TV presenter's followers took to his comment section and wished their fave a speedy recovery after he shared the news on his timeline

Moshe Ndiki took to social media on Tuesday morning, 20 December to share that he was still in hospital. The former The Queen and Gomora actor also posted a snap confirming he was indeed lying on a hospital bed.

Moshe Ndiki shared that he spend a night in hospital. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

The bubbly media personality did not share when he was admitted and why he landed on a hospital bed this festive season. ZAlebs reports that Moshe Ndiki confirmed later on the day that he was officially discharged from hospital.

Mzansi wishes Moshe Ndiki a speedy recovery

Social media users took to the TV presenter's comment section on Twitter and wished their fave a speedy recovery.

@KkMichi21 wrote:

"Moshe mntase, wishing you a speed recovery."

@Zamie8909 said:

"Get well soon, Moshe."

@Misflomol commented:

"Sorry mtase, get better soon."

@Starrods wrote:

"Get well my friend."

@Misah_Mdiza said:

"Get well soon Mr Faku Wethu."

@thato_p86 added:

"Hau Mr Faku. Get well soon, you know you no longer have enough leave days. #Speedy recovery."

Mihlali Ndamase reacts to Berita's apology over Nota Baloyi's remarks

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase took to social media to share her reaction to Berita's apology. The singer offered her apology to the social media influencer after her ex-bae Nota Baloyi made nasty comments about her.

Nota trended for days on the timeline after his remarks about Mihlali being a bad influence to young girls. Feeling sorry for her, Berita even let the whole of Mzansi that she left Nota back in January.

Mihlali took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Berita's apology. She let Berita know that Nota's behaviour is not "a reflection of you".

